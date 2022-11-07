ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eurazeo Announces Sale of Majority Ownership Position in NEST New York to North Castle Partners Led Investor Group

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

Eurazeo, a leading global investment company with a diversified portfolio of €32.5 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its majority ownership position in NEST New York (“NEST” or the “Company”), a leading fragrance lifestyle brand, in a transaction that values NEST at approximately $200 million. Under the terms of the transaction, an investor group led by North Castle Partners (“North Castle”), a consumer-focused private equity firm, will purchase a majority stake in NEST, with Eurazeo and NEST Founder Laura Slatkin retaining minority ownership positions. Following the close of this transaction, Eurazeo’s invested equity capital will yield a return of approximately 2.7x.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005783/en/

Eurazeo’s Brands Division launched in May 2017 and NEST was its debut investment. Under Eurazeo’s management, NEST’s leadership team accelerated product innovation, expanded brand awareness and significantly increased the brand’s digital penetration. As a result, overall brand sales tripled, direct-to-consumer sales increased 10-fold and EBITDA margins significantly expanded. NEST is the leading luxury home fragrance brand in the U.S., a top 10 women’s fine fragrance brand at Sephora and continues to be recognized for its innovation, having won two 2022 Allure Best of Beauty awards and having been named “Best New Beauty Brand” in the U.K. by The Fragrance Foundation.

Laura Slatkin, Founder of NEST New York, said: “Since I founded NEST in 2008, I have been fortunate to have exceptional partners that have helped the brand solidify its position as one of the world’s most trusted and highly regarded fragrance brands. I am deeply grateful for Eurazeo’s partnership and expertise, which have enabled the business to flourish and deliver impressive growth over the past five years. As the brand embarks on its next chapter of growth, I look forward to partnering with North Castle and reuniting with Rich Gersten, whom I have had the pleasure of working with in the past.”

Maria Dempsey, CEO of NEST New York, said: “NEST New York is a beloved fragrance lifestyle brand that has seen explosive growth over the past several years due to a laser-focus on product innovation, new customer acquisition, digital expansion and creative storytelling. This significant growth has been achieved with our exceptional team of professionals, strong retailer partnerships and a highly collaborative relationship with Eurazeo. We are thrilled to be working alongside the North Castle team on this next phase of growth.”

Jill Granoff, Managing Partner of Eurazeo and CEO of Eurazeo’s Brands Division, said: “Laura, Maria and the NEST team have been exemplary partners, and together, we have built the NEST brand and driven tremendous value creation. We look forward to working with North Castle Partners on the next chapter of NEST’s growth to leverage the Company’s strong foundation and expand the business globally.”

Hemanshu Patel, Partner at North Castle Partners, noted: “We’re very excited to partner with Eurazeo and the management team at NEST and welcome the Company into North Castle’s family of health and wellness focused brands that are leaders in their respective categories. It’s an ideal situation for us with Rich Gersten, Beauty Industry Advisor at North Castle Partners, having worked with Laura and NEST in the past.” Rich Gersten added: “I have always been a huge fan of the brand and its potential, and it is exciting to partner with NEST once again at this inflection point to expand the brand’s reach across categories and geographies.”

NEST represents North Castle’s second beauty and personal care investment in the last two years. North Castle has spent more than two decades partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to scale brands and unlock the full potential of companies in the Healthy, Active and Sustainable Living sector.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of November. Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisor to NEST.

ABOUT EURAZEO

  • Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €32.5 billion in assets under management, including nearly €23.4 billion from third parties, invested in 530 companies. With its considerable private equity, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 360 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
  • Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
  • Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
  • ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

ABOUT NORTH CASTLE PARTNERS

North Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in consumer driven product and service businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living. North Castle is a hands-on, value-added investor in high-growth, middle-market companies in the (i) fitness, recreation & sports, (ii) beauty & personal care, (iii) home & leisure (iv) nutrition sectors, and (v) consumer health among others. North Castle’s current portfolio includes well-known brands such as Glow Recipe, Barry’s Bootcamp, CR Fitness, HydroMassage, BlueRoot Health, Five Iron Golf, Sparx Hockey, Genexa, VitaCup, Mack Weldon and Echelon. Prior portfolio company holdings include Contigo, SmartyPants Vitamins, Full Swing, Atkins Nutritionals, Jenny Craig, Octane Fitness, Cascade, Equinox Fitness, EAS, Doctor’s Dermatologic Formula, Naked Juice, Flatout Flatbread, and Avalon Organics / Alba Botanicals. North Castle partners with management teams and entrepreneurial founders to bring a wide range of strategic and operational capabilities to build world-class companies by unlocking the exponential power of full potential partnerships. North Castle is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

ABOUT NEST NEW YORK

  • NEST New York is a fast-growing, leading fragrance lifestyle brand offering a full range of innovative and award-winning Home Fragrance, Fine Fragrance, Personal Care and Fragrance Technology products. Launched in 2008 by fragrance authority Laura Slatkin, NEST products have captured the hearts and households of so many people. The brand is known for its outstanding product quality, extraordinary fragrances and timeless, classic design. The brand’s products are sold through a growing network of beauty specialty stores, luxury department stores, boutiques and spas, and the brand’s online hub NESTNewYork.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which, in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “seek,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “target,” “plan,” “hope,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information available to, Eurazeo as of the date hereof. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results, market conditions, investment opportunities or the actual performance of Eurazeo’s investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

Certain statements about Eurazeo made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate Eurazeo’s business relationship with such persons, including with respect to Eurazeo’s facilities as a business partner, rather than Eurazeo’s capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in Eurazeo-sponsored vehicles.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005783/en/

CONTACT: EURAZEO

Virginie Christnacht

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS

vchristnacht@eurazeo.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 76 44

Pierre Bernardin

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

pbernardin@eurazeo.com

+33 (0)1 44 15 16 76

PRESS

Will Braun &

Emma Prenn-Vasilakis

ABERNATHY MACGREGOR

whb@abmac.com

epv@abmac.com

+1 646 770 5674

+1 917 763 6685

KEYWORD: FRANCE EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Eurazeo

PUB: 11/07/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 11/07/2022 12:02 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Alliance Corporation Merges with GetWireless

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Alliance Corporation (“Alliance”), a leading value-added distributor of wireless telecommunications technology and one of the fastest growing distributors in North America, announced it is merging with GetWireless, LLC (“GetWireless” or the “Company”). GetWireless is the largest independent value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Given its strategic portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless supplies the most advantageous cellular solutions for a broad array of IoT applications. GetWireless enables mobile network operators, value-added resellers, integrators, and OEMs across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, government, and...
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More

This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
voguebusiness.com

The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
Reuters

Vodafone teams up with KKR and GIP in 16 billion euros towers deal

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed to sell a major stake in its wireless infrastructure company Vantage Towers to GIP and KKR (KKR.N), creating a joint venture that will release proceeds of at least 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the telecoms operator to pay down its debt.
CNBC

Why tracking DEI initiatives and disclosing them is imperative for business

There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
Ars Technica

Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims

This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
getnews.info

FGA Partners Taps Nelson and Francis LLP as Strategic International Accountants

FGA Partners partners with CPA and Auditing firm Nelson and Francis LLP for strategic accounting services. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has formed a strategic partnership with premiere Kenyan based certified public accounting firm Nelson and Francis, LLP “NFL”. The partnership entails the provision of strategic accounting services such as financial oversight, advisory on tax, governance, audit and general due diligence for the firm, the firms investments, strategic partners and global expansion.
The Associated Press

Data Theorem and AlphaSOC Partner to Offer Industry-First Cloud Extended Detection and Response Combined with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and AlphaSOC, Inc., the Security Analytics Company, today announced their new partnership to deliver industry-first cloud extended detection and response (XDR) with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) features to address customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005332/en/ Data Theorem’s Cloud Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Hacker Toolkit powered by AlphaSOC’s Analytics Engine uniquely addresses customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q3 revenue grew 37% year over year, exceeding the 30% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted loss per share was $0.09, topping the analyst consensus of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13. Management notably increased its full-year earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
AdWeek

Insider Intelligence Slashes Outlook for Twitter Global Ad Revenue in 2022

Insider Intelligence issued its revised forecast for global ad spend in 2022 Wednesday, adjusting its numbers downward for all six companies it analyzed—Amazon, Google, Meta, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter—but predicting a particularly rough ride for the recently acquired Twitter. The research firm pegged total 2022 digital ad spending...
AdWeek

Nextdoor Names Tim Richards Head of Global Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales

Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales. Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia. At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Growth Doesn’t Outweigh Streaming Losses, Pay TV Challenges as Analysts Cut Stock Price Targets

Streaming subscriber growth is nice, but not if it comes with big streaming losses and a fast-declining traditional TV networks business. That was the message that Wall Street sent Hollywood giants, yet again, in analyst reactions to the latest quarterly results reported by the Walt Disney Co. late on Tuesday. Financial observers cut their earnings estimates and stock price targets, while also mentioning positive streaming subscriber trends. After all, Disney+ added 12.1 million subscribers at streamer Disney+ in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 1, which included the launch of such originals as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor, bringing the...
TechCrunch

Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving

San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy