wabe.org
Pop-up Magazine weaves diverse 'Love Stories' into a live evening of extravagant storytelling
Imagine a comedy show, play, concert, podcast and film all wrapped into one night. That’s how the creators of Pop-Up Magazine describe their live show. This storytelling experience comes to the Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 15, and focuses on love stories – from blind dates, to misconnections, to lifelong companionships. Emerging storytellers and journalists present fascinating narratives accompanied by multimedia effects. Haley Howle, Pop-Up Magazine’s senior producer, joined “City Lights” producer Summer Evans to talk more about this year’s show.
Atlanta artist Gretchen Wagner's textured work delves into color theory and geometry
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes, and experiences in town. Gretchen Wagner is an Atlanta artist and designer who produces paintings and prints exploring color theory and geometry. Her background in textiles and printmaking are visible in her work through surprising textures and layers that seem to transcend her media. Materials used by Wagner often extend beyond the surface of the canvas, incorporating fabrics and beads intricately structured to trick the eye.
Muslim women make Georgia history
State Representative-elect Ruwa Romman and state Senator-elect Nabilah Islam will be the first Muslim women in their respective chambers. Their districts are in Northwest Gwinnett county, and the two women are making Georgia history. Romman is also the first Palestinian elected to any Georgia public office. “There are so many...
