ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MinnPost

With DFL control, chances of Minnesota legalizing marijuana ‘have never been better’

For Forum News Service, Alex Derosier says, “With Democrats in complete control of Minnesota government, the chances of the state legalizing recreational marijuana appear the strongest they’ve ever been. For the past six years, the divided government in St. Paul was a roadblock to any efforts to bring legal pot to Minnesota. … While Democrats in the House and Senate have not yet rolled out their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz and prominent DFL lawmakers have already expressed support for legalization. On a livestream this week, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Walz told him legalization was one of the first things he hopes to get done when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Ellison, Blaha win narrowly for AG and auditor; Simon headed to 3rd term

Keith Ellison retained a narrow lead early Wednesday in his bid to win a second term as attorney general, overcoming a vigorous challenge from Republican Jim Schultz in a campaign that pitted Ellison’s call to defend abortion access and maintain focus on consumer protection lawsuits against Schultz’s vision for an AG more dedicated to addressing crime.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz wins as Jensen’s counterpunch on crime, inflation didn’t appear to work in suburbs

Gov. Tim Walz won a second term Tuesday after a campaign that culminated in contrasts, with Walz leading in the polls amid a national mood that seemed to favor the GOP. Walz, a former congressman from the state’s southern-most district, defeated GOP nominee Scott Jensen, a maverick state senator and family physician who became a pandemic questioner with a national following. An expensive ad blitz by DFL-associated political committees painted Jensen as an extremist on abortion and taxes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Richfield moratorium illustrates the pickle cities are in when it comes to regulating THC

The most surprising outcome from Minnesota’s 2022 Minnesota legislative session was the (some say accidental) legalization of certain tetroahydrocannabionol (THC) edibles, a.k.a. pot gummies. As reported here by Peter Callaghan the policy originally intended to clarify rules around “Delta 8” – a milder, legal cannabis compound – but ended up legalizing the sale of a wider range of THC products.
RICHFIELD, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state

For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

The Minnesota gubernatorial election recount of 1962

Gov. Elmer L. Andersen, a member of the Independent-Republican Party, had been elected to the state’s highest office in 1960, at a time when the governor and the lieutenant governor were elected separately. That year, Karl Rolvaag, a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), was also elected to his statewide post. Two years later, Rolvaag sought to unseat Andersen.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

U of M sues UCare saying plan to add board seats would lessen U’s influence

Stribber Christopher Snowbeck says, “The University of Minnesota is suing UCare, claiming the nonprofit health insurer’s proposal to expand its board of directors would lessen the U’s historic influence at the health plan. In a Nov. 1 lawsuit, the U says adding board seats to the Minneapolis-based health plan would cause the university-appointed board members to lose the majority. The U-appointed directors might then be left out of key decisions, the university argues, such as charter changes that could terminate the U’s right to receive UCare’s net assets in the event of a dissolution.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Who Minnesotans voted for in the midterm elections, and why

As voters hit the polls Tuesday, MinnPost visited polling places to ask Minnesotans who they’re supporting in the midterms and why. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. This post will be updated periodically through the day. •. Voter: Michael Tsehai. Polling place: Hosanna Church in Lakeville. Who did...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Let’s vote like Minnesotans – for a better future for all of us

On the eve of this election, I am looking for folks on our ballot who will use the offices they seek to help us reweave the fabric of our shared public life. I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of political leaders tearing apart our democracy and damaging our climate. We deserve better, and we can vote for it. Even more, Minnesotans have a track record of stepping up at critical moments to vote for a better future for all of us.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Many large school districts moving to distance learning on Election Day

At the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Josh Verges says, “Nearly half of Minnesota’s largest school districts are keeping students home on Tuesday in order to stay out of the way of voters. Students in St. Paul and South Washington County are expected to interact with their teachers from home, and Election Day will be counted toward the districts’ legally required minimum days and hours of instruction. In seven other big districts – Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo, Rochester, Lakeville, Robbinsdale, St. Cloud and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale – students have the day off but teachers will be working. Of the state’s 20 largest districts, the remaining 11 are holding classes as normal.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

BMO must pay $564 million in Petters fraud in largest Minnesota jury-ordered penalty

Stribber Evan Ramstad writes, “BMO Financial Group must pay the bankruptcy trustees of Tom Petters $563.7 million in damages for the role a predecessor bank played in the multibillion-dollar fraud by the Minnesota businessman, a federal jury in St. Paul ruled Tuesday. The judgment is believed to be the largest financial penalty ever handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, attorneys said. It’s also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the Petters fraud, which was the biggest in Minnesota history. ‘Today’s a good day. This is a fantastic outcome,’ said Michael Collyard of Robins Kaplan, the Minneapolis law firm representing Doug Kelley, court-appointed receiver in the bankruptcy that ensued after the Petters fraud scheme collapsed in 2008.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota hospital staff increasingly victims of assault

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson reports assaults on Minnesota hospital staff have surged. WCCO-TV staff report Leigh Finke will be the first openly trans member of the Minnesota House. Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach wrote about the results of the Minneapolis School board election. Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Metro transit cutting more routes amid driver shortage

WCCO TV’ Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports Metro Transit is so low on drivers, it’s cutting more routes as it tries to recruit. KSTP’s Krystal Frasier reports five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman overnight in Brooklyn Park. Bring Me the News’...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy