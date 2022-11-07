Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Finding the right tech gift can be a daunting task. There’s so much ground to cover, so many different sets of interests, from the audio nerds to the gamers and everyone in between. It’s like trying to find a show to binge on Netflix right — The vast amount of options can leave the average gift giver paralyzed. It can be hard to take stock of the endless wave of new gadgets and select the right ones. But we’ve got you covered, whether you’re searching for some new over-ear noise canceling headphones or you need a new gaming console or a record player that is perfect for novice record collectors. Below we have a perfectly curated list of the best of the best tech gifts from brands like Bose, Sony, Apple, Nintendo and much more.

2 DAYS AGO