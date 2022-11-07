Read full article on original website
An Era Ends at Lamborghini, Making the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae That Much Sweeter
Cue the Boyz II Men, the final Lamborghini Aventador has been delivered. After rolling off the line at Sant’Agata Bolognese in July, the keys to the last LP 780-4 Ultimae were recently given to a customer in Switzerland. It’s going to be so very hard to say goodbye.
Petersen Museum Exhibition Assembles Massive Collection of Teslas
While certain other business ventures of Elon Musk’s have been in the the news more lately, Tesla continues to loom large in the public’s consciousness. Exploring the full breadth of the automaker’s work to date — from electric vehicles to the charging technology that’s become widespread across the world — is no small task. What does it mean to assemble, in one museum’s description, the “most comprehensive collection of Tesla products to date”?
Elon Musk Suggests Twitter Could Compete With YouTube and Substack
Now that Elon Musk has completed his acquisition of Twitter, what does the future of the app have in store? The aspect that’s gotten the largest amount of coverage to date has been Musk’s plan to charge $8 for verified accounts — with a corresponding crackdown on accounts impersonating other people. But a look at some of Musk’s tweets from over the weekend show another element of what Musk has in store — and it could involve rivalries with some other high-profile tech companies.
Is Elon Musk Spreading Himself Too Thin?
In 2018, a Barron’s article explored a very elite group of executives — namely, people who were at the time CEO of multiple companies. It began by citing four men: Jeff Bezos (Amazon and Blue Origin), Elon Musk (Tesla and SpaceX), Jack Dorsey (Twitter and Square — now Block) and Carlos Ghosn (Nissan and Renault). Since that article, Bezos and Dorsey have each taken a step back from CEO duties at one company, and Ghosn has become an international fugitive.
Review: The MV Agusta Superveloce 800, Style Meets Performance
The trouble with drop-dead gorgeous motorcycles is that they break your heart every time. Beautiful bikes, especially Italians, are cruel mistresses — sleek of form and seductive in sound, but ready to leave you aching, tired and quite possibly stranded. Armed with those stereotypes, I approached the MV Agusta...
The 16 Best Tech Gifts for Every Person in Your Life
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Finding the right tech gift can be a daunting task. There’s so much ground to cover, so many different sets of interests, from the audio nerds to the gamers and everyone in between. It’s like trying to find a show to binge on Netflix right — The vast amount of options can leave the average gift giver paralyzed. It can be hard to take stock of the endless wave of new gadgets and select the right ones. But we’ve got you covered, whether you’re searching for some new over-ear noise canceling headphones or you need a new gaming console or a record player that is perfect for novice record collectors. Below we have a perfectly curated list of the best of the best tech gifts from brands like Bose, Sony, Apple, Nintendo and much more.
Ducati Just Announced Three New Scramblers for 2023
Beginning in 2015, Ducati hearkened back to its own history with the Scrambler line of motorcycles — though unlike the off-road bikes that used the name in the 1960s and 1970s, these are designed to do the bulk of their travel on roads. As Autoblog recently reported, Ducati recently announced the latest iteration of the Scrambler — along with a host of different configurations that offer a radically different experience from motorcycle to motorcycle.
A Storied Sports Car Mounts a Two-Pronged Comeback: V8 and Electric
Les Edgar fell in love with Aston Martin in an unusual way. “What got me into cars was working for the [U.K.] Ministry of Defence on specialist head-up displays for fighters and submarines, and [from that] came a job of fitting a small cathode ray tube to a car that would become the Lagonda,” recalls Edgar, a British tech entrepreneur. “And later I just started collecting them, usually modifying them to make them a bit louder, a bit more hairy.”
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
