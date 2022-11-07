Read full article on original website
Storm Lake man alleges his roommates attacked him while he slept
Two men were arrested after they were accused of assaulting their roommate while he slept.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Charged With Felony Burglary After Threatening Resident With Hammer
A Carroll man was taken into custody today (Thursday) after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening the occupant. At approximately 10:32 a.m. ,the Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Granada Road on a report that a male suspect had kicked in the door to a residence, broke a window, and brandished a hammer, causing the resident to fear for their life. The man, identified as 48-year-old Darren Cox, fled the scene in a blue Ford Ranger. Law enforcement observed him entering a home in the 200 block of W. 11th Street near Adams Elementary. Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant when Cox was spotted through a window, at which time officers entered the home to make the arrest. Cox was booked into the Carroll County jail for third-degree burglary, a class D felony. As of Thursday afternoon, Cox remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
kiwaradio.com
Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor
Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
kicdam.com
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
kicdam.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Results in Weapons Charge
Curlew, IA (KICD)– An Oregon woman is facing a weapons charge after police in Palo Alto County investigated a suspicious vehicle report last week. The Communications Center received several complaints of a suspicious vehicle traveling through the count last Tuesday with deputies with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office locating it early the next morning in Curlew.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Emmetsburg Man Arrested on Stalking Charge
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg man has been charged with a number of offenses releated the alleged violation of a protective order. 19-year-old Riley Schmeling was taken into custody last Tuesday for stalking, fifth degree tehft and two counts each of third degree harassment and violation of a no contact order.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
kiwaradio.com
Trooper: Failure To Maintain Control And Failure To Yield At Stop Sign Leading Causes Of Fatal Accidents
Northwest Iowa — Thanksgiving is coming up and the December holidays aren’t too far away. With people meeting up more, there are bound to be more people on the roads. And the more people that are on the roads, the more accidents there are. That’s always bad news,...
stormlakeradio.com
Ida Grove Man One of Two Injured in Monona County Crash
An Ida Grove man was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 12:20 this (Wed) afternoon just east of Onawa. 82-year-old Larry Davis of Woodbine was driving east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue. The Davis vehicle crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane, and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker of Ida Grove.
1380kcim.com
Two Injured In Hwy 175 Head-On Collision Wednesday
An Ida Grove man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on collision in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:22 p.m. on Highway 175. Authorities say 82-year-old Larry Paul Davis of Woodbine was traveling eastbound in a 2003 Ford F250 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2022 Ford EC4 van, owned by Cygnus Home Service LLC of Marshall, Minn. and operated by 52-year-old Brady Lyle Bakker of Ida Grove. Both drivers were transported to MercyONE Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Man In Jail After Alton Burglary
Alton, Iowa — A man is behind bars at the Sioux County Jail in Orange City after the report of a burglary in Alton. According to criminal complaints filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Brian Duane Cook Jr. faces three felony charges in connection with the incident. Cook faces charges of Third-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Theft, and Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.
stormlakeradio.com
No Injuries in Two-Vehicle Clay County Accident Over the Weekend
No injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County this past weekend. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly before 2:20pm this past Saturday. 64-year-old Luanne Broadie of Ruthven was driving an SUV northbound in the 33-hundred mile of 340th Avenue. 84-year-old William Ries of Pocahontas was driving a truck, and attempted to turn onto 340th from a parking lot, when he struck Broadie's vehicle on the passenger side.
nwestiowa.com
Three injured in accident east of Ashton
ASHTON—Three people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, east of Ashton. Thirty-five-year-old Donald James Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup east on 230th Street and failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of 230th Street and Olive Avenue about a mile east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City
Graveside Services for Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City, IA, formerly of Early, IA, will be at 11AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Early Union Cemetery in Early. Randy passed away on October 22, 2022, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon, IA. Farber & Otteman Funeral...
Algona Upper Des Moines
longest married couple in iowa
Robert and Jeanette Buscher of Algona were surprised when John and Sue Fink with Marriage Encounter arrived at Homestead of Algona on November 7 to honor them as the longest married couple in Iowa. The Buschers received a plaque, a dozen roses and a box of chocolates.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In CCSD Bus Accident Tuesday Morning
No students were injured following a minor school bus accident in Carroll this (Tuesday) morning. According to Carroll Community School District (CCSD) officials, a district bus transporting students was involved in an accident on 18th Street at approximately 7:50 a.m. The seven students on board were transferred to another bus and transported to class without further incident. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says, “We appreciate everyone who responded to the accident and provided assistance. We are grateful that no one was hurt and that we were able to get our students to school safely and as quickly as possible.”
stormlakeradio.com
Steven Andresen, 77, of Ida Grove
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19th at 11am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in the Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time on Saturday at the church. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove...
