A Carroll man was taken into custody today (Thursday) after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening the occupant. At approximately 10:32 a.m. ,the Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Granada Road on a report that a male suspect had kicked in the door to a residence, broke a window, and brandished a hammer, causing the resident to fear for their life. The man, identified as 48-year-old Darren Cox, fled the scene in a blue Ford Ranger. Law enforcement observed him entering a home in the 200 block of W. 11th Street near Adams Elementary. Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant when Cox was spotted through a window, at which time officers entered the home to make the arrest. Cox was booked into the Carroll County jail for third-degree burglary, a class D felony. As of Thursday afternoon, Cox remained in custody at the Carroll County jail.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO