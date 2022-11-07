Read full article on original website
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Thursday, November 10, 2022 that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will expand its footprint in Georgia and build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs for which the company is currently hiring. Norma Precision’s new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate Centre III in Bryan County.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, Governor Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring. “It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce […]
Southeast Georgia road work: Weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 12 through Friday, November 18. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Aerotech Machining president Jones named most influential leader
Bulloch County resident and president of Aerotech Machining Joey Jones is one of the state’s most influential leaders, according to Georgia Trend magazine. Jones has earned a place on the Georgia 500 Most Influential Leaders 2022 list published by Georgia Trend. Georgia Trend is a statewide magazine that covers business, politics and economic development.
Georgia Southern named an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University
In recognition of its strong commitment to economic engagement, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has designated Georgia Southern University as an Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University. The national designation acknowledges public research universities working with public and private sector partners in their states and regions to...
Longhorn cattle strut their stuff at the Peach State Showout
On November 5th, 2022, the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex held Statesboro’s first Peach State Showout Texas Longhorn cattle show. This show is significant because it’s not only the first Statesboro Longhorn show but also the first Longhorn show in all of Georgia open to the public. Show host...
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
Several seats were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters also decided measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Robert Mincey
Robert Mincey, age 75 of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947 in Statesboro, GA to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey. On July 12, 1969, he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Rozier Mincey who precedes him in death. He is also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
Tropical Storm Nicole Update | Thursday, Nov. 10
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County public safety/EMA/HS director provides an update on Nov. 10 for Tropical Storm Nicole from Will Lanxton, meteorologist for GEMA/HS. Thursday through Friday NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Bulloch. Thursday, Nov. 10. Heavy Rain: There is the risk for heavy rain and possible flooding across parts of...
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood, age 95, died on November 8, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility, Statesboro. She was a native of Lee County, Georgia but lived most of her adult life in Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College. She was a retired educator having served as teacher and Counselor of Portal High School, Counselor at Southeast Bulloch High School, Statesboro High School, Director of the Counseling Center at Georgia Southern College and Adjunct Instructor at Georgia Southern College.
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole
Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
$116,274 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available for Bulloch nonprofits
The United Way of Southeast Georgia is making local nonprofits aware that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a division of The Emergency Food. and Shelter National Board Program, is now open, and Bulloch County has been. awarded funds from Phase 39, ARPAR, and Phase 40. The total amount of...
