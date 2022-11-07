Read full article on original website
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Lancaster County honors Veterans with special ceremony
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County honored veterans with a special ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. County officials gave thanks to service members in the community. This year’s guest speaker was Tim Ryan, who served in several battles and earned a bronze star for valor. “Operation Green...
We Salute You: James Norman Baker
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is James Norman Baker of Boiling Springs. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and flew 163 combat missions. Nov. 11, 2022, is his 87th birthday. We salute him and thank him for his service.
Hometown Hero: Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are preparing care packages for service men and women, and you can help. The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee is asking for donations for Operation Troop Support. The operation is now in its fourth year,. The groups will send gift...
Vibrant Living: The Hershey Theatre
It’s the home of the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. Music artists have performed there along with magicians, comedians, play and musicals. We get a tour of the beautiful Hershey Theatre in Vibrant Living.
Veterans honored at Carlisle ceremony
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle is among many Midstate communities that are saluting Veterans on Friday. The event took place at the Cumberland County Courthouse, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council invited Navy veteran Dana Neely to deliver the Veterans Day Message. Neely teaches history at Carlisle High School. Neely...
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
Dover High School to hold Holiday Craft Show
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready for some holiday shopping? One long-time York County event returns this upcoming weekend, showcasing over 120 local crafters. Dover Area High School will be holding a holiday craft show on Saturday, Nov. 12. abc27 photojournalist Zack Lang traveled to the school to see how...
New educational childcare center coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a brand new, educational childcare facility officially broke ground on Oct. 31, 2022, according to Susquehanna Union Green’s press release. The new educational childcare center, named Kiddie Academy, is being developed by Vartan Group Inc. which is working in conjunction with the...
‘Kids Hospitality Boot Camp’ Held in Dauphin County
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurants and hotels struggling to hire now may find a buffet of new workers in a few years. On Wednesday, the State Restaurant and Lodging Association hosted a Kids Hospitality Boot Camp in Grantville, Dauphin County. The workshops were designed for local student’s grades seven...
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
UPMC: Orthopaedic Care
Orthopaedic injuries can happen so easily and that was the case for a Dauphin County man. When an injury left Jim Boris unable to enjoy is favorite pastime, fishing, he knew it was time to go to the professionals. Dr. Nathan Wool, Orthopaedic Surgeon at UPMC joins us to answer...
Track installed on Hersheypark’s ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ coaster
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a day all coaster enthusiasts love; when the first piece of track on a brand new roller coaster gets installed. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Hersheypark posted a short video on their social media outlets of one of the very first track pieces being installed onto the supports that held up the original 1996 Wildcat. The video shows workers lining up the piece of track for its installation.
Pennsylvania State Police surprise Midstate boy with special day
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Hershey for a Midstate boy to give him the surprise of his young life. Eight-year-old Issac Pruitt suffers from a medical condition called dwarfism. Pruitt also has a love of police and talks about them all the time on TikTok.
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
Vacant seat on Lancaster City Council after resignation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El resigned effective immediately after Monday, Nov. 7’s meeting, leaving a vacant seat on the council. Lancaster City Council Vice President Amanda Bakay was unanimously voted as the president following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics...
Midstate preparing for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding. About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
Lancaster custom home-building company announces new partnership
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Keystone Custom Homes announced on Oct. 1, 2022 that they will be teaming up with North Carolina-based Evans Coghill Homes. According to a press release on Keystone Custom Homes website, Evan Coghill Homes will join the Keystone brand in hopes of stretching the presence for both companies across the east coast.
Small aircraft crashes in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
