Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
See Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin “Actin’ Up” at BMI Country Awards
Watch: Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency. Miranda Lambert's date night with Brendan McLoughlin has us seeing green. The country star and her husband—who tied the knot in 2019—were amongst the many stars who dressed to impress at the 67th Annual BMI Country Awards at the BMI Building in Nashville on Nov. 8.
Girl Power! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce Team Up at the 2022 CMAs
"You're Drunk, Go Home" is featured on Ballerini's album Subject to Change, which dropped in Septemeber Sit down — the queens have the floor. And if you're drunk? Go home! At the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought the girl power with their performance of "You're Drunk, Go Home." The three stars took the stage and sang along — in coordinating denim outfits — to the song about a love interest being far too intoxicated — and telling them...
Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards
Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards. While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian. Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree In Costa Rica After Finalizing Her Divorce With Tom Brady
Living her best life! Gisele Bündchen has entered a new chapter of her life — and it's very suiting for her. The supermodel was all smiles on Monday, November 7, in tropical Costa Rica mere days after she and Tom Brady, 45, finalized their divorce following their 13 years of marriage.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes
The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted
Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
Popculture
Country Singer Marries 'Best Friend' in Kentucky Ceremony
Dillon Carmichael is a married man! Nearly five years after first meeting the woman of his dreams, the country singer married his longtime girlfriend Shayla Whitson in a romantic ceremony in his home state of Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 1, the couple celebrating their nuptials on social media, where Carmichael revealed, "this weekend I got to marry my best friend, and I feel like the luckiest man in the world."
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
talentrecap.com
Cheryl Burke Reacts to Kissing Derek Hough on ‘DWTS’
Longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke has a series of TikTok videos in which she reacts to past performances on the show. That includes one routine with fellow pro Derek Hough that featured a kiss. Cheryl Burke Says Kissing Derek Hough Was Like Kissing her Brother. Back...
