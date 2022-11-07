Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden's Democrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate on Friday, as Donald Trump prepared to declare his bid for the White House in 2024. Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday.
How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the Senate into Democratic hands. This time, the candidates have just four weeks between the general election and the runoff to make their case, instead of the nine they had before. Here’s a look at why that is, who the contenders are and how the Georgia Senate race will be decided in December:
