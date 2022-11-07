ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder

Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight. Officials say a man was shot multiple times shortly before midnight at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

One person killed in Hall County shooting

A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
