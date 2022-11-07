Read full article on original website
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County.
Man shot to death during fight at DeKalb County Waffle House, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 26-year-old man is dead after gunfire broke out during a fight at a DeKalb County Waffle House. Investigators were on the scene at the restaurant located on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road for hours collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Officials tell FOX 5...
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
Argument between 3 men leaves one dead, Dekalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in a dispute outside of a Waffle House, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals...
Traffic jam on I-75 south due to crash just past I-675 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — There's a crash on Henry County that has part of the interstate blocked off Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash is on Interstate 75 south past Interstate 675. Initially all lanes were blocked, but they have since reopened. GDOT cameras showed...
16-year-old boy shot near GSU campus after car break-in victim fires at suspect
ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot near the Georgia State University campus Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur St. and Piedmont Ave. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State University officials said a person was breaking...
Couple jumps from burning DeKalb County apartment
A couple had to leap out of their third-floor DeKalb County apartment Monday morning after it went up in flames. A 12-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the fire.
Multiple students injured when car crashes into elementary school classroom in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school classroom at Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County on Monday morning. DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department said four people were injured, including three children and the driver. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for...
Teenage brothers arrested in Hall County shooting death
Two teenage brothers are facing murder charges as adults in a Tuesday morning shooting near Gainesville, authorities announced Thursday.
Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder
Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight. Officials say a man was shot multiple times shortly before midnight at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.
Man steals Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light, police say
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
Emergency maintenance scheduled along I-285 EB due to ‘damaged’ sign, GDOT says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — GDOT shut down both directions on Interstate 285 in Clayton County Wednesday evening for emergency repairs. Hundreds were stuck in traffic after an accident on 285 just before Riverdale Road days left damage to the pole holding up this green directional sign. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
One person killed in Hall County shooting
A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
Parents upset after 15-year-old boy stabbed at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 15-year-old student was stabbed at a Clayton County high school last week. Paramedics told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the boy was stabbed twice at Morrow High School in Ellenwood. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Suspect search continues after Henry County detention officer shot; Another wanted for allegedly aiding fugitive
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The search is still underway for a suspect wanted after a shooting left a detention officer injured and another person dead last Friday at a McDonough apartment complex. However, two people are in custody and another person is wanted for allegedly helping the wanted suspect, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Monday.
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
