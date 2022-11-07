Read full article on original website
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
Drone footage shows collapsed homes in Daytona Beach from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread destruction along the coasts of Flagler and Volusia County this week, rendering many homes unlivable. Drone footage shot by Brandon Clement of WxChasing shows homes that have slipped their foundation and hang perilously over the ocean alongside other structures that have completely collapsed. 49 seaside buildings in Volusia County have been deemed unsafe and evacuation orders for areas near the ocean remain in effect.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Part of A1A collapses in Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A part of State Road A1A is shut down in Flagler County after a section of the road collapsed. Flagler County officials said State Route A1A suffered “significant damage” in Flagler Beach from Tropical Storm Nicole. A1A was shut down Wednesday from South...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Rising waters, high tides affect areas of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rising waters, high tides and the failure of a drainage system to a canal are just some of the issues residents in Volusia County are facing after Tropical Storm Nicole made its way through the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents...
Flooding, damage after Tropical Storm Nicole in Volusia County, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole's worst has passed over some areas of Florida's East Coast, but what's left behind is lots of water, flooding, and wind damage. Updates: https://www.fox13news.com/news/rose-bay-dam-in-port-orange-breaches-several-homes-at-risk.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
Volusia residents see some homes damaged, partly washed away during worst of Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole swept homes into the ocean and other buildings considered safe at the start of the week, are now dangerous to be around. People in Volusia County are waking up Friday morning to see some buildings that have dropped into the ocean. The destruction...
Flagler County parks closed due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Several Flagler County parks have been closed until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials. Nicole — now a tropical storm — brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the county when it struck early Thursday morning.
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
Business owners in Daytona Beach Shores assess damage caused by Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners are now out trying to assess the damage from Nicole. Just six weeks after Hurricane Ian flooded and blew out some of the windows at the stores and eateries at Pappas Plaza, basically shutting them down, Nicole caused even more damage, leaving some wondering if they're out of business.
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
Several damaged homes dangle precariously along washed out Florida bluff from Hurricane Nicole
Several homes have been heavily damaged and appear to be on borrowed time until they collapse into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of Daytona Beach as massive beach erosion continues in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.
Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
2 buildings in New Smyrna Beach deemed unsafe, evacuated ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Two residential buildings along the beach in New Smyrna Beach have been declared unsafe and evacuated before Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, according to the city. The concern has to do with the ocean swell coming within 10 feet of the buildings. Police began evacuated people early Wednesday evening...
Evacuations for the barrier island go into effect ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Evacuation orders are effective at 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday Nov. 9, for residents and visitors in Zone A, the barrier island from Flagler Beach to Marineland, as well as mobile homes and RVs countywide, as issued by Flagler County because of Tropical Storm Nicole. “We urge those who are going...
Bird’s-eye view: Nicole tore chunks from Volusia beaches, snapped homes in half
PONCE INLET, Fla. – New aerial video shows how Hurricane Nicole took bites out of the Volusia County coast, chewing up sand dunes, seawalls and parts of homes. Sky 6 flew over the beaches Friday from Ponce Inlet north to Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where two dozen homes were deemed unsafe and some had already collapsed.
Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
