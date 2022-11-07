VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO