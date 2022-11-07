ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Drone footage shows collapsed homes in Daytona Beach from Hurricane Nicole

Hurricane Nicole caused widespread destruction along the coasts of Flagler and Volusia County this week, rendering many homes unlivable. Drone footage shot by Brandon Clement of WxChasing shows homes that have slipped their foundation and hang perilously over the ocean alongside other structures that have completely collapsed. 49 seaside buildings in Volusia County have been deemed unsafe and evacuation orders for areas near the ocean remain in effect.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler County parks closed due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Several Flagler County parks have been closed until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials. Nicole — now a tropical storm — brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the county when it struck early Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

