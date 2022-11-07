Maternity BVM sixth-grader Chloe Campbell and fifth-grader Nina Lanza were winners in the Missionary Childhood Association Christmas Artwork contest. Nina was one of five students who were Philadelphia Archdiocese winners. Chloe was one of two students named a national winner. Chloe’s artwork will be displayed at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. during this Christmas season. Chloe will also receive a commemorative plaque. ••

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO