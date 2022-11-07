Read full article on original website
St. Hubert students walk “for the cure”
St. Hubert High School students last week participated in the school’s “Passionately Pink Breast Cancer Walk.” Each girl wore a student-designed pink T-shirt with the words “For the cure” and carried an “I walk for” pink sign with the name of a loved one for whom they were walking or whose memory was being honored.
2 Maternity BVM pupils are winners in art contest
Maternity BVM sixth-grader Chloe Campbell and fifth-grader Nina Lanza were winners in the Missionary Childhood Association Christmas Artwork contest. Nina was one of five students who were Philadelphia Archdiocese winners. Chloe was one of two students named a national winner. Chloe’s artwork will be displayed at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. during this Christmas season. Chloe will also receive a commemorative plaque. ••
