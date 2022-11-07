MARTA, Columbia Ventures Receive Innovative Development Award For Edgewood/Candler Park Transit-Oriented Development

There are few days more gratifying at Park Pride than when a neighborhood park, years in the making, is officially opened. And few ribbon-cutting celebrations have moved me as much as the one for Mattie Freeland Park in English Avenue that took place on October 27th. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, City Councilmember Byron Amos, the Parks and Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler, and representatives from Park Pride, The Conservation Fund, the Friends of Mattie Freeland Park, and family and friends of the park’s namesake gathered to dedicate a new park to Ms. Mattie Freeland, beloved community matriarch who passed away in 2008.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO