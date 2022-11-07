ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

MARTA, Columbia Ventures Receive Innovative Development Award For Edgewood/Candler Park Transit-Oriented Development

By MARTA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
saportareport.com

Mattie Freeland Park: Envisioned, Championed, and Built by Community

There are few days more gratifying at Park Pride than when a neighborhood park, years in the making, is officially opened. And few ribbon-cutting celebrations have moved me as much as the one for Mattie Freeland Park in English Avenue that took place on October 27th. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, City Councilmember Byron Amos, the Parks and Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler, and representatives from Park Pride, The Conservation Fund, the Friends of Mattie Freeland Park, and family and friends of the park’s namesake gathered to dedicate a new park to Ms. Mattie Freeland, beloved community matriarch who passed away in 2008.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: Veterans Day ceremony, MARTA’s Edgewood/Candler Park TOD locally recognized, Star Bar featured in music videos

Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8, from governor to attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta. One race, though, will go to a Dec. 6 runoff — incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will compete for a seat in the U.S. Senate. For a look at how each Georgia county voted, click here for SaportaReport’s map.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Atlanta Botanical Garden buys BeltLine property in Virginia-Highland

The Atlanta Botanical Garden has purchased a vacant commercial building on the Atlanta BeltLine in Virginia-Highland for $13.5 million. The approximately two-acre property sits at the V-shaped intersection of Monroe Drive, Cooledge Avenue and Kanuga Street. That’s across Monroe from the southern end of Piedmont Park, whose northern end is home to the Garden.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Novel Center for Urban Research launched by Georgia Tech and Atlanta

Georgia Tech and the City of Atlanta are launching a Center for Urban Research to help revitalize communities and address racial inequities. The Center’s mission is to build mutually beneficial partnerships with local universities as well as community, non-profit and municipal leaders across the city to support community resilience and sustainability, leverage private and philanthropic investment for research and programming, provide policy analysis and recommendations, and increase nonprofit capacity.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood

Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Clark Atlanta hosted exhibit of Basquiat’s early work

The “Our Friend, Jean” exhibition was at the CAU Art Museum for one week. Last week, a rare exhibit showcasing the early works of Jean-Michele Basquiat gave an intimate account of the artist to mostly Atlanta University Center students by people who knew him best. New York-based art...
ATLANTA, GA

