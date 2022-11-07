Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
In Sarasota County, GOP incumbents are reelected and a penny sales tax passes
Incumbent Republican Greg Steube beat out Democratic Andrea Kale for the seat representing Florida's 17th congressional district, which includes parts of Sarasota, Charlotte and northeast Lee counties. In state House District 73, which covers coastal Sarasota, a school teacher lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Fiona McFarland, a Navy...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
WESH
Florida ballot Amendment 2 fails to pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Election Day, Floridians failed to pass Amendment 2. A vote of 60% is required to pass the amendment and the measure only received 54% of the vote. A yes vote on Amendment 2 will "abolish the Constitution Revision Commission," which meets every 20 years to put amendments on the ballot.
Longboat Observer
City gives final approval to Aventon Sarasota in the face of legal opposition
Sue us now or sue use later. Or hopefully neither. That was the warning Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier voiced to city commissioners Monday before they gave second-reading approval of the rezoning and site plan of Aventon Companies’ proposed 372-unit apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club. On...
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota County voters renew penny sales tax by highest margin in state
The tax will stay in place until 2039 at least. A sales tax won renewal in Sarasota County with a massive level of support. Ultimately, almost 78% of voters supported renewing a penny sales tax in the county for an additional 15 years. The vote renews the tax until 2039. Had the vote failed, the tax would have expired in 2024.
AOL Corp
5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties
Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida's congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Florida's Safest Cities
Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide found at all Sarasota public beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday. If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation. Warning signs have been posted at all 16 Sarasota County beaches to advise the public that...
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
North Port-Sarasota market called ‘microcosm’ of real estate trends
2022 was the year of home buying and building. The Sarasota area was No. 6 in the country for new homes built and sold from July to September.
pasconewsonline.com
State of Emergency issued for 34 Florida counties including Pasco ahead of Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida including Pasco County due to the state seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to...
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County launches resident damage reporting tool
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has launched a resident reporting feature of Crisis Track, the County’s current damage assessment software—available now for residents and business owners. The reporting tool can be accessed by clicking here. The feature allows residents to report damage that they see in...
Comments / 0