Woman charged after hostage situation at Chubbuck motel
CHUBBUCK — A Melrose, Montana, woman police say fired a gun inside a motel lobby and threatened to shoot several people now faces four felonies. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, 40, has been charged with discharging a firearm inside an occupied building and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has also been charged with a misdemeanor for malicious injury to property, court documents show.
Court documents shed new light on fatal stabbing
Court documents now provide new details on Monday night's fatal stabbing. The post Court documents shed new light on fatal stabbing appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: Man unharmed after falling into machinery, dangerous diseases must be reported and attempted murder, arson
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A man fell into part of a machine at a sugar factory but only suffered a few bruises, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on Nov. 10, 1905.
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
Man Stabbed, Woman Charged with Murder II in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 35-year-old Blackfoot woman is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge following the death of a 37-year-old man. According to the Blackfoot Police Department, officers arrested Melissa Perkes and charged her with the stabbing death of Jace Williams. Police responded late in the evening to a disturbance on Broadway Street after the reporting party told them someone might be injured. Officers found Williams with stab wounds and attempted life-saving efforts on him. Williams was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division took over the investigation and determined Perkes to be a suspect. She was later located and charged.
Sheriff’s office identifies man who died from gunshot wound
BANCROFT — The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died from a gunshot wound late Tuesday night. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah was found dead after deputies were called to a location on Ivins Road. Authorities say Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wound
BANCROFT — A Utah man died of a gunshot wound late Tuesday night in Caribou County. Sheriff deputies were called to a location on Ivins Road around 11:15 p.m. and found the 27-year-old had been shot, according to a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office news release. The man, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead.
Mom serving overseas for a year surprises daughter at school in this unforgettable Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Sgt. Erin Sakelaris has been deployed with the Idaho National Guard in Kuwait for the past year. Her husband Josh and...
LDS Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
POCATELLO — The East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Pocatello. Tom Bates, president of the East Stake, said the church has an abundance of food and other commodities.
Center for Hope and Recovery United relocates, seeks to assist more community members
POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.
Manwaring: Pocatello continues ‘history of getting it right’ on election night
POCATELLO — In an election that saw much of Idaho run red, voters in District 29 elected Democrats to fill two of its three legislative seats. Dustin Manwaring, the lone incumbent on the ballot and lone Republican selected in the district, said that districts that select legislators from both parties — so-called purple districts — are becoming exceedingly rare in Idaho.
Ruchti, Roberts, Manwaring and Guthrie win local legislative races
Republicans and Democrats split the four contested Southeast Idaho legislative races in Tuesday's election. In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, outlasted a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon. In Bannock County, Guthrie secured 6,265 votes compared to Saville’s 2,669, while in Power County, Guthrie had 1,526 votes...
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Boil order issued for Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – A boil water order has been issued throughout the City of Blackfoot after multiple routine water samples came back positive for E. coli. Officials warn residents living in that area not to drink the water without boiling it first. The boil advisory is not in response to...
Pugmire, Roy "Pug" Edmund
Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Roy was born on March 26, 1963 to Delores and Edmund Pugmire at Bannock Hospital and was the youngest of four children. Roy attended Highland High School. After high school, he worked for Western States as a welder/painter and had various truck driving jobs after that. Roy was in a relationship in the late 1980s that resulted in the birth of his only child. His son, Dalton, was born in February of 1990. Roy had a few hobbies that included finding mechanical things such as vehicles, taking them apart, and attempting to put them back together again. There are mixed reviews on whether he succeeded or failed at that more. Over the years, Roy made a lot of friends that he claimed as family. Nearly everyone he loved had a title like sister, brother, niece, nephew, son or daughter; forming bonds with them for life. Roy passed with his son, long-time girlfriend and caregiver Jonnie, and numerous friends by his side. Roy was preceded in death by grandparents, Howard and Matilda Pugmire; uncle Victor Pugmire; parents, Edmund and Delores; and sister Becky Rich. Roy is survived by his son, Dalton; sister, Geana; brother, Stan; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 6pm to 7:30pm. A celebration of life for Roy will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to offset service costs, plan the celebration of life, and allow his son to lay his father to rest. Roy Pugmire Memorial Benefit is at Idaho Central Credit Union account number 734950917, routing number 324173626. Donations can also be made to Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home directly.
Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta to celebrate grand re-opening Thursday
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta in Pocatello will celebrate its grand re-opening at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Nick Garcia, owner of the restaurant, said the event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by the Idaho State Police Honor Guard raising an American flag outside of the building. “While they raise the flag, a mariachi band will play the national anthem,” he said. ...
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
