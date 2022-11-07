Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Look: Message From Tom Brady's Daughter Is Going Viral
Life probably hasn't been very easy for the Brady family as of late, given the divorce between Tom and Gisele. But one of Tom and Gisele's children is hoping her dad can make a notable change moving forward. Brady revealed on his podcast on Monday night that his daughter is...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 10-Word Response To Pete Carroll
Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took what appeared to be a shot at Russell Wilson. According to Carroll, current Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has worn a wristband this year to help streamline the play-calling process. He suggested that Wilson never wanted to wear one. “If...
Report: Some Packers Players Have Problem With Aaron Rodgers
There may be trouble brewing in the Green Bay Packers' locker room. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some of the wide receivers in Green Bay are unhappy with the way Aaron Rodgers has treated them. "Some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems,...
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game
In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
Bills Announce Thursday Afternoon Update On Josh Allen
There was a lot of concern surrounding Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after he suffered an elbow injury on Sunday. After he missed practice on Wednesday, the team released their update on him for Thursday. Today, the Bills listed Allen as a non-participant in practice. That doesn't bode well for...
Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll
Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith.Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this season is Smith's willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate the play-calling."If you notice, Geno's going off the wristband, and that's a big help," Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Tuesday. "It's smoothed things out, sped things up. And that's part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that....
Jim Irsay Has Stern Message For Critics Accusing The Colts Of Tanking
Despite benching a starting quarterback, firing a head coach in Week 10 and hiring an interim with zero NFL coaching experience, the Indianapolis Colts are not tanking. Don't take my word for it, though, take Colts' owner Jim Irsay's. When asked Tuesday about his team's recent controversial ...
