Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Getty Street near Access Highway at around 6.42 a.m. The officials reported that two vehicles had collided head-on while going at high speeds.
Body recovered from Grand River under Bridge Street bridge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police on Friday, Nov. 11, are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found in the Grand River. The victim’s body was found in the water under the Bridge Street NW bridge, Grand Rapids police said.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
wgvunews.org
Trash compactors coming to Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach
To better keep trash and waste off of Pere Marquette Beach, the City of Muskegon is bringing more than a dozen mini-trash compactors to the Lakeshore. According to the City of Muskegon, each trash compactor can hold up to 50 gallons of waste and are solar powered, and most importantly, keeps the trash compacted and inside the unit.
Vehicle crashes through wall of apartment building by Grand Valley State University
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A vehicle on Friday, Nov. 11, crashed into an apartment building near Grand Valley State University but no one was injured. The front end of the vehicle crashed through a wall and caused significant damage to the building, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The...
2 die in Muskegon area crash
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — Two individuals have died following a car versus tree crash early Tuesday morning. The crash took place at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the 2500 block of E. Laketon Avenue. Upon arrival, Muskegon Township police officers found a vehicle had left the road going...
What’s under construction near Rivertown Crossings Mall? Big plans are underway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new home goods store and quick service restaurant are coming to an area near Rivertown Crossings shopping mall in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville. The new businesses are located at 4625 Wilson Ave., across from Uccello’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Sports Lounge. The spot is just west of Macy’s department store at Rivertown Crossings.
Major highway near downtown Muskegon closing for a month for sewer repairs
MUSKEGON, MI – A sewer line break will cause a major headache for motorists traveling on Business U.S. 31 in Muskegon – and an estimated $500,000 price tag for the county. Moses Jones Parkway between Shoreline Drive and Marquette Avenue will be completely shut down from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Nov. 30 to allow for sewer repairs, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Apartment damaged in early morning crash
The driver tried to turn off of 48th Ave— instead— her Honda CRV left the road, coming to a stop inside the building.
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Crash closes part of Sparta road as crews clean up tipped tanker truck
SPARTA, Michigan — A crash has closed 10 Mile Road between M-37 and Sparta Avenue, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Our crew at the scene says it appears a tanker truck and a car were involved in a crash. The tanker truck has tipped over. There is debris on the road along with an oily spill of some sort.
4 arrested after stolen car crashes into Grand Rapids house
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Four people were arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Grand Rapids home early Thursday morning, according to Jennifer Kalczuk, spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the intersection of Veto Street...
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
Mother, daughter who died in Muskegon County crash were ‘inseparable’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Martha Rose Beckwith, 47, and her 12-year-old daughter, Jayla Jane Beckwith, were identified by police as the victims of a crash this week in Muskegon Township. “Martha and Jayla were inseparable,” the mother’s obituary said. “Jayla was her heart and soul.”. The...
Fire destroys vacant Muskegon Heights home; cause unknown
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — An investigation is underway into what caused a house to be destroyed by a fire Wednesday. Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of 8th Street, between West Summit and Rotterdam Avenues in Muskegon Heights.
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0