To better keep trash and waste off of Pere Marquette Beach, the City of Muskegon is bringing more than a dozen mini-trash compactors to the Lakeshore. According to the City of Muskegon, each trash compactor can hold up to 50 gallons of waste and are solar powered, and most importantly, keeps the trash compacted and inside the unit.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO