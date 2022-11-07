Read full article on original website
YouTube
YouTube's 2.5 billion active users likely wouldn't have recognized the first iteration of the popular video app. In 2005, co-founders Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim created YouTube as a video dating site where users could upload videos of themselves talking about their dream partner. After just less than a week, not a single person had uploaded a video. The co-founders even offered women $20 to upload videos of themselves to the site. Realizing their initial plan wasn't working, the co-founders opened the platform up to any video—and YouTube as we know it was born. In 2006, Google acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion, and in the second quarter of 2022, YouTube reported earnings of $7.34 billion. This story originally appeared on ClickUp and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
The Verge
YouTube makes it easy to set up an AMA
YouTube has a new Live Q&A feature to help you host dedicated question and answer sessions during livestreams. Here’s how it works: when you start a Q&A as a creator, your prompt shows up as a pinned message at the top of your stream’s chat, and then viewers can submit their questions. When you find a question you want to discuss, you can pin it so that it’s featured and everyone knows what you’re responding to. To move on, you can pin another question, and it will replace what’s at the top of the list. When you’re done with the Q&A session, you can go back to a standard chatroom.
YouTube Debuts Live Q&A Feature To Make Life Easier For Creators
YouTube's live streaming feature has been around for a long time, having rolled out to a select group of users in 2011. While it took YouTube two more years to roll out the feature to all creators on the platform, the company has constantly added new features to make the live streaming experience better for creators and viewers. Some of the features that YouTube gradually added to Livestream over the years include automatic captions, the ability to replay live chats as they happened, and a feature that allowed creators to add location tags to their live stream. In 2017, Google also added the Super Chat feature that allowed creators on YouTube to monetize their live streams.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?
Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
AdWeek
Google Details Global Rollout of Target Frequency for YouTube
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Showing the same ads to the same people over and over benefits neither the advertisers nor the viewers, and Google’s global rollout of target...
The Verge
Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees
Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
The Verge
Tumblr will sell you two useless blue check marks for $8
Tumblr has been enjoying a resurgence thanks to some recent policy changes and ongoing chaos at Twitter, and that’s drawn a few real-world celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter to the platform. Unlike most big social networks, though, Tumblr doesn’t verify high-profile accounts’ authenticity. That’s caused a little confusion since, without a link from some known off-platform account, it’s almost impossible to tell if these accounts are real. Fortunately, Tumblr is rolling out a new feature that will do absolutely nothing to change this — and you can buy it for a one-time fee of $7.99.
Roku just revealed its plan to make streaming sports easier online
Roku's releasing a new way to find sports games, but we think sports fans need something better.
The best camera for streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live
If you want the best camera for streaming, meetings and Let's Plays, these are the top webcams, camcorders and cameras
YouTube Makes a TikTok-Like Change (You May Hate it)
Since its release in 2016, the quick-byte social media app known as TikTok has completely changed the landscape of social media. The platform is known for its format and editing tools, which make for quick, easily-digestible, and highly-scrollable clips. Short-form video busting onto the scene has ignited a fire under almost every major website to get in on the action.
The Verge
YouTube Music and Premium gained 30 million subscribers in just one year
YouTube’s Music and Premium services added 30 million paid global subscribers over the course of about one year, bringing its total to 80 million. This marks a major jump from the 50 million subscribers YouTube reported last September as more users look to gain access to the perks that come with either service.
shiftedmag.com
Want to Make a Cool Instagram Story? Find Free Videos on Almost Any Topic
Even though Instagram was just established in 2010, it has now grown into a social media empire. By the end of 2021, Instagram had at least two billion monthly active users. Moreover, based on the Global Report of Hootsuite in the Q4 of 2021, it ranked as the 5th most-visited website, following Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
TechCrunch
Roku’s home screen gains a new ‘Sports’ tab for users to access live and on-demand sports content
Within the Sports tab, users will see an array of dedicated rows, including a row with games that are currently live, upcoming sports events, as well as leagues, conferences and the option to browse by sport, whether that be pro basketball, college basketball, soccer, hockey and so forth. There will also be rows for free sports content, sports-related shows, as well as sports documentaries and movies.
Fstoppers
Who Wins When Three Massively Popular YouTube Photographers Face Off in a Photo Challenge?
With almost 900,000 subscribers combined, these three YouTube photographers are extremely popular. But how does their photo-taking ability stack up, especially when pitted against each other?. In the modern landscape of social media, there is a very fuzzy, ambiguous line that separates photographers who make their living from photography, and...
The Verge
Netflix’s first live show is a Chris Rock comedy special
Legendary comic Chris Rock will host a live comedy special on Netflix in early 2023, the streaming service announced Thursday. This isn’t just a big deal because of who’s involved — it also marks Netflix’s first-ever global livestreamed event. The success of the event could signal...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Apple TV 4K, Roku, Google Chromecast, Fire TV Stick 4K, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. Start your week on the right foot with deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming. We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, streaming services, smart home speakers, and more. In fact, we spotted...
The Verge
The $50 TinyTV 2 will let you channel surf on a one-inch screen
What is this, a television for ants? Basically yes! The TinyTV 2, a Kickstarter project from the company that brought us an even smaller Game Boy, is one of the smallest and cutest video players I’ve ever seen. While it doesn’t have a set of rabbit ears to harness the airwaves, the one-inch 216x135-pixel television is authentic in practically every other way — dials to adjust “channel” and volume, a working speaker and power button, even an infrared receiver for a tiny optional remote control (via Technabob).
The Verge
So long, and thanks for all the fail whales
Good morning! I wish the circumstances were better, but it’s so nice to see so many familiar avatars. Oh, and hello to the Blue subscribers in the front row. I know Twitter would have appreciated your support. We’re gathered here today, of course, to remember our beloved social media platform. Twitter, as we knew it, passed from this earthly realm on October 27th, the day that a billionaire with terrible ideas and a worse sense of humor purchased it.
The Verge
Ash Ketchum is finally the very best
The day has finally come: famed pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum is the very best. The moment, 25 seasons in the making, happened earlier this morning in the latest episode of the Netflix series Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, when Ash won the “Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series,” making him the top trainer in the world. The episode aired first in Japan and will be coming to the rest of the world “in the future.”
