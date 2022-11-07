ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Clad pots and pans are up to 60% off for Thanksgiving 2022—shop the VIP Factory Seconds sale

By Kasey Caminiti and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
If you're planning on cooking a hearty Thanksgiving dinner this year, now's the time to invest in some new high-quality cookware. Hit up All-Clad's VIP Factory Seconds sale today and score cult-favorite pots, pans and baking essentials to whip up perfectly roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and rich pumpkin pie. Keep scrolling to save up to 76% on All-Clad cookware ahead of Black Friday 2022 .

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale has insane savings on the most popular All-Clad cookware pieces. The catch? You'll be receiving products that can't be sold in major stores, such as pans that have packaging damage or pots with minor cosmetic flaws. But the savings can't be understated—you can pick up a three-pack of hard anodized fry pans for just $99.95—that's $100.05 off the normal price.

We've rounded up the best All-Clad pots and pans you can snag during the November All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale event. Here are our top finds just in time for Thanksgiving 2022.

Walmart Black Friday sale: The best Walmart deals ahead of Black Friday 2022 on LG, Shark, Serta and more

Black Friday Amazon deals: Early Black Friday deals on Revlon, All-Clad, Beats and iRobot

All-Clad pans

All-Clad pots

All-Clad specialty cookware

All-Clad bakeware and accessories

What is the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale?

The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is a warehouse event where customers can shop major markdowns on All-Clad kitchen essentials. The deal includes genuine All-Clad cookware, bakeware and kitchen accessories, however, the discounted products may come without the typical All-Clad engravings or have minor cosmetic flaws, like dents and scratches.

All purchases made during the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale are final and ship within 7 to 10 business days. A flat shipping rate of $9.95 is also charged for each order.

Why are All-Clad warehouse products so cheap?

Since the products sold at the All-Clad warehouse event have cosmetic flaws—including packaging damage and minor dents—home chefs can pick up cookware and kitchen must-haves at deep discounts. Although the pots and pans included in the VIP Factory Seconds sale may come with scratches or missing engravings, they work just as well as the pricer ones you can buy off the shelf.

Is the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale worth it?

If you don't mind using pots and pans with minor cosmetic flaws, the warehouse event is a great place to shop for high-quality kitchen essentials on a budget. You can pick up tons of top-tier All-Clad kitchen tools for well under retail value during the factory sale.

"This sale is the best time to shop for All-Clad pots and pans, hands down," Reviewed managing editor Kate Tully Ellsworth said. "The cookware on sale may have packaging damage or have been overproduced by All-Clad, so if you're OK with an occasional scratch or dented cardboard, you can get solid All-Clad cookware for hundreds of dollars off retail prices. It's the best sale to shop for pots and pans or kitchen accessories."

What are Factory Seconds?

Factory Seconds are functional products with minor cosmetic flaws. Factory Seconds sold at the All-Clad warehouse sale may come without All-Clad engravings or have dents, scratches and other packaging defaults. While the pots and pans included in the Factory Seconds sale work just fine, they're sold at a significant discount.

Is All-Clad worth it?

All-Clad makes some of our favorite kitchen essentials, including one of our favorite stainless-steel skillets and our favorite nonstick cookware set . While pieces can be pricey, the higher price tag gets you durable, high-quality cookware that's made to last. For instance, the nonstick cookware set aced our tests and was sturdy, easy to clean and beautifully designed.

For home chefs, All-Clad pots, pans and cooking equipment are kitchen essentials—especially when cooking up big family dinners.

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: All-Clad pots and pans are up to 60% off for Thanksgiving 2022—shop the VIP Factory Seconds sale

