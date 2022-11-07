Phoenix, one of six cities testing out new Uber feature

Beginning today, Uber is set to expand the pilot of a new in-app safety feature.

The feature will allow drivers and riders in Phoenix to record audio during trips.

Phoenix is one of 6 cities in the United States where the feature is being rolled out.

According to Uber, by giving riders and drivers the option to initiate audio recordings before or during a trip, this latest feature can help encourage safe and comfortable interactions, and add an additional layer of safety to trips taken on the platform.