Phoenix, one of six cities testing out new Uber feature
Beginning today, Uber is set to expand the pilot of a new in-app safety feature.
The feature will allow drivers and riders in Phoenix to record audio during trips.
Phoenix is one of 6 cities in the United States where the feature is being rolled out.
According to Uber, by giving riders and drivers the option to initiate audio recordings before or during a trip, this latest feature can help encourage safe and comfortable interactions, and add an additional layer of safety to trips taken on the platform.
Comments / 1