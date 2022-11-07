Read full article on original website
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
Is Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
Mullen Automotive’s stock looks attractive. The company has reduced debt and strengthened its balance sheet. However, MULN stock could stay volatile. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is grabbing eyeballs. Its low share price and positive developments like the reduction of debt and exclusive rights to sell I-GO, a compact urban delivery EV, in the European markets have garnered investors’ interest in the shares of this electric vehicle (EV) maker. However, MULN is still in its early stages, and its stock could remain highly volatile.
Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Deal
Gap investors cheered the company’s decision to sell a selection of its apparel on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada. The move is expected to enhance the reach of Gap’s offerings and improve its sales. Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock surged 8.6% on Thursday as the apparel retailer partnered with...
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
AirSculpt Plummets After Failing to Carve Out a Profit in Q3
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) were in freefall in pre-market trading on Friday after the provider of body contouring procedures reported disappointing Q3 earnings. The company reported revenues of $38.9 million in Q3, up 12.2% year-over-year but still missed estimates by $5.1 million. AirSculpt’s loss came in at $0.13...
Rivian Scores 3 Buys after Posting Impressive Q3
Shares of EV maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are flying higher today on the back of its impressive third-quarter numbers. The company’s third-quarter performance was marked by an increase in the number of reservations and a production ramp-up. The positive development comes fresh on the heels of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expanding the...
‘Long-term investors should turn back toward stocks’: J.P. Morgan says inflation has peaked and suggests 2 stocks to buy
For well over a year now, we’ve been seeing headlines about inflation. The rate of price increases is running at its highest level since the early 1980s, although the October numbers, just released, showed it cooling off to 7.7% over the past 12 months. Covering the markets from investment...
Boeing (NYSE:BA) Falls Short on October Deliveries, But Orders Rise
Boeing delivered fewer planes in October than in September. However, the flow of orders remained strong. The world’s largest aerospace company, Boeing (NYSE:BA), delivered fewer airplanes in October than in the preceding month. However, orders came in far ahead of expectations. The company shipped 35 airplanes in October, down...
Shipping Companies Witness Normalizing Trends as Supply Constraints Ease
In the third quarter, shipping companies continued to witness normalizing trends in demand and rates for cargo. The easing of supply chain constraints combined with tough macroeconomic factors is forcing companies to cancel voyages across several routes worldwide. Shipping companies worldwide are witnessing normalizing demand trends in the third quarter...
