Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
The four $50,000 tickets were sold at:
- Goldfield Chevron: 3265 Goldfield Rd, Apache Junction
- Superpumper: 8990 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
- Frys: 13830 W Camelback Rd, Litchfield Park
- Circle K: 1250 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
Saturday night's winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, Powerball: 20
RELATED: Eight Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Arizona for Wednesday's drawing, including a $1 million winner in Flagstaff!
Monday night's jackpot is now up to a new record of $1.9 billion and could increase again before the drawing!
NOTE: Powerball tickets are now sold until 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, due to daylight savings. The drawing will happen at 9 p.m. locally.
Comments / 0