Phoenix, AZ

Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing

By Clayton Klapper
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTCEI_0j1oecou00

Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!

The four $50,000 tickets were sold at:

  • Goldfield Chevron: 3265 Goldfield Rd, Apache Junction
  • Superpumper: 8990 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
  • Frys: 13830 W Camelback Rd, Litchfield Park
  • Circle K: 1250 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Saturday night's winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, Powerball: 20

RELATED: Eight Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Arizona for Wednesday's drawing, including a $1 million winner in Flagstaff!

Monday night's jackpot is now up to a new record of $1.9 billion and could increase again before the drawing!

NOTE: Powerball tickets are now sold until 7:59 p.m. Arizona time, due to daylight savings. The drawing will happen at 9 p.m. locally.

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

