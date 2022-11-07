Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
Selinsgrove-Jersey Shore playoff game this Thursday is a go
This Sunday and Monday in Northcentral Pa. many people could be found talking about the fallout from vandalism by the Selinsgrove football team. The vandalism occurred in the locker room at Milton High School following last Friday’s game, according to Milton Area School District administrators. Disciplinary action, and possibly even police involvement, was impending. Some even wondered if Selinsgrove would be forced to forfeit their upcoming district championship game against Jersey Shore. Well, the game is going on, but it has been moved up 24 hours. Due to a dismal Friday weather forecast, the District 4 class AAAA championship game will be played Thursday night at Thompson Street Stadium in Jersey Shore.
Milton, Selinsgrove school districts trade public barbs after football fallout
In the old days, these things were handled with private phone calls and closed-door meetings. Welcome to 2022 and the world of social media. After the Milton School District posted a public accusation of vandalism to their visitor’s locker room committed by the Selinsgrove football team, Selinsgrove released an online response of its own, detailing the results of their investigation into the events following Friday night’s game. ...
Selinsgrove continues in playoffs after dispute
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Football fans from Selinsgrove cheered on the Seals as they ran onto the field, excited to see them play in their next playoff game in Jersey Shore's stadium in Porter Township. “It's going to be a fun, competitive game; the defense has really stepped up,...
WOLF
Danville Area Schools closed due to threat
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WOLF) — Danville Area Schools are closed Friday after the district received a threat. The Danville Area School District posted on its website and social media that they received a threat Thursday afternoon at the high school that was not building specific. School administrators decided to...
Bear hunting check station changes location in Lycoming County
The regular firearms bear season kicks off this weekend and hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of a change in check stations. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport along state Route 14, will operate as planned on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. There also will be a check station at...
wkok.com
News Item: Fire at Double Home in Shamokin, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN — Fire hit a half-double home on Walnut Street Wednesday evening in Shamokin, but crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish the blaze. The 6pm call went to two alarms as heavy smoke was coming from 238 W. Walnut St. The News Item reports that the fire was contained within 10 minutes of the response and no injuries have been reported. No details on the occupants are available at this time.
easternpafootball.com
Jersey Shore wins fifth consecutive District Title
JERSEY SHORE – Over the last decade, Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore have been able to count on meeting each other in the District 4 playoffs almost like death and taxes. For the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, the Seals and Bulldogs met again in the playoffs, and Thursday marked the eighth time that their playoff matchup occurred in the district championship game.
abc27.com
Police searching for Mifflin County shooting suspect
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lewistown are looking for a suspect that fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Wednesday night. According to PSP, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled the scene before police had arrived.
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says.
Police looking for shooter in Snyder County
McClure, Pa. — State police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a victim last night in Mifflin County and then fled to Snyder County. State police at Lewistown say Adam Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 9 at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
Pa. driver dies after crashing into multiple trees: report
A Pennsylvania man has died after the car he was driving went 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. State police said that a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, Lycoming County, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township, at around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 when it veered off the road and went over an embankment, hitting three trees in the process.
Three Bellefonte students, school bus driver injured after crash in Spring Township
The students were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center while the driver was flown to UPMC Altoona.
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home
Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
Driver, children injured in Pa. school bus crash
Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to hospitals after the bus hit a tree, according to a story from WJAC. The crash, which trapping the driver inside, occurred just before 8 a.m. this morning on the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road in Centre County, the news outlet said.
Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Synder County are on the lookout tonight for a man wanted in an attempted homicide. Police are asking for the public’s help. The Lewistown State Police were called to the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township just after 10 pm on Wednesday for a […]
Man sentenced for attempted homicide
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lycoming County, PA
Did you know that some of the most fascinating and highly regarded tourist destinations in Pennsylvania are in Lycoming County?. With its attractive little villages and vibrant cities, Lycoming County is an excellent destination and is worth considering if you're looking for unique spots!. Williamsport, known as the cradle of...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 2