This Sunday and Monday in Northcentral Pa. many people could be found talking about the fallout from vandalism by the Selinsgrove football team. The vandalism occurred in the locker room at Milton High School following last Friday’s game, according to Milton Area School District administrators. Disciplinary action, and possibly even police involvement, was impending. Some even wondered if Selinsgrove would be forced to forfeit their upcoming district championship game against Jersey Shore. Well, the game is going on, but it has been moved up 24 hours. Due to a dismal Friday weather forecast, the District 4 class AAAA championship game will be played Thursday night at Thompson Street Stadium in Jersey Shore.

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO