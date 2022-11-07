ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden, Trump making final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

By WILL WEISSERT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5Cv5_0j1oeR3n00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An election year that unfolded against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters.

President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor's seat. The appearance is consistent with Biden's late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party's strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, is holding his final rally of the campaign in Ohio. Ohio holds special meaning for the former president as he readies another run for the White House because it was one of the first places where he was able to prove his enduring power among Republican voters two years ago. Trump's backing of JD Vance was crucial in helping the author and venture capitalist — and onetime Trump critic — secure the GOP's nomination for a Senate seat.

Elon Musk, whose purchase of Twitter has roiled the social media world, used the platform Monday to endorse the GOP, writing, "I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic."

That came too late for more than 41 million Americans who had already cast ballots. In fact, Monday was more about ensuring that supporters either meet early voting deadlines or make firm plans to show up at polling places in person. The election results will have a powerful impact on the final two years of Biden's presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support for Ukraine.

In the first national election since the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, the final days of the campaign focused on fundamental questions about the nation's political values.

Campaigning in New York for Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday, Biden said Republicans were willing to condone last year's mob attack at the Capitol and that, after the recent assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some in that party made "light of it" or were "making excuses."

“There’s never been a time in my career where we’ve glorified violence based on a political preference,” the president said.

Meanwhile, at a Sunday Trump rally in Miami, a reference to Pelosi prompted chants of “Lock her up!" — a stark reminder of the nation's deep divide.

Trump was campaigning for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's reelection, but also focused on his own political future. After telling a crowd in Iowa last week that he's “very, very, very probably” going to run for president again, he again teased the possibility on Sunday and encouraged supporters to watch his Ohio rally.

“I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” Trump said, teasing the Monday event. “We have a big, big rally. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.”

Not attending the Miami event was Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely considered Trump's most formidable challenger if he also were to get into the White House race.

DeSantis held his own, separate events Sunday in other parts of the state where he stuck to the centerpieces of his reelection campaign, including railing against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The governor’s counter political programing avoided antagonizing Trump — meaning it didn’t deliver the dueling 2024 events that could be in his and Trump’s near future.

Trump said Sunday that Florida would “reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.” But he was more confrontational during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, referring to Florida’s governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to boost his national profile and build a deep fundraising network — even as Trump remains unquestionably the party's most popular leader.

For national Democrats, meanwhile, the focus is on their narrow control of the House and Senate, which could evaporate after Tuesday.

Voters may rebuke the party controlling the White House and Congress amid surging inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the direction of the country. History suggests any party in power will suffer significant losses in the midterms.

Biden has made the case that the nation's very democracy is on the ballot, and the first lady went to Texas on Sunday to sound a similar alarm.

“So much is at stake in this election,” Jill Biden said in Houston. “We must speak up on justice and democracy.”

Traveling in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact the people around our country, but arguably around the world.”

Trump has long falsely claimed he lost the 2020 election only because Democrats cheated and has even begun raising the possibility of election fraud this year. Federal intelligence agencies are warning of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.

Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman, said Democrats were “inflation deniers,” as she tried to deflect their branding of her party as anti-democracy for rejecting the results of 2020’s presidential election simply because Trump lost it.

“If we win back the House and the Senate, it’s the American people saying to Joe Biden, we want you to work on behalf of us and we want you to work across the aisle to solve the problems that we are dealing with,” McDaniel told CNN.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kelly holds Arizona Senate seat for Dems, defeating Masters

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: "House, Senate control still hangs in the balance," a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn't solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The morning after the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped on a sterling silver whistle given to her by her husband, who was attacked last month by an intruder at their San Francisco home. The whistle was similar to those worn by coaches...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GOP's Stefanik backs Trump '24 as other Republicans decline

WASHINGTON — (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024, becoming the highest-ranking congressional leader Friday to publicly back the former president, even as he's being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Stefanik, of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” on its anti-slavery ballot initiative was leading, but was too early to call.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the Senate into Democratic hands. This time, the candidates have just four weeks between the general election and the runoff to make their case, instead of the nine they had before. Here’s a look at why that is, who the contenders are and how the Georgia Senate race will be decided in December:
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they'll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Trump is going to announce 2024 presidential run on Tuesday, former senior advisor says

Former President Donald Trump will announce Tuesday that he will launch a third White House bid, according to a former senior Trump advisor. Jason Miller was interviewed Friday on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's podcast, and asserted that Tuesday's "special announcement" would confirm Trump's early entry into the presidential field.
PALM BEACH, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Trump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. Lombardo defeated Steve Sisolak, regaining the governorship of the Silver State for the GOP and making Sisolak...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Congresswoman ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor's race

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass established a fragile lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, with many ballots uncounted and the outcome not expected until at least next week. Returns released by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Student loan debt forgiveness is on hold; What happens next?

President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student loan debt is unlawful and must be stopped, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”. The case was brought by...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI — (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year's U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move at a meeting that's all about curbing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy