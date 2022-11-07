Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program
Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker
With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
Lane Kiffin sent Paul Finebaum’s dynasty comments to Nick Saban, Miss Terry to get back at SEC analyst
Lane Kiffin proved Friday he’s calculating if anything. Like a cheetah, stalking his prey, the Ole Miss coach patiently waited for his chance. It took roughly nine years, but Kiffin found an angle to exact his revenge on Paul Finebaum. “Trying to turn everyone on you,” Kiffin joked with...
Joseph Goodman: Give Coach Cadillac a chance to win the job
Ted Lasso got a tattoo of a Cadillac the other day. First tat ever for the unlikely coach of AFC Richmond. Did it hurt? “Does a buffalo use its horns for honking?” he said. I took that as an answer in the affirmative. “Never too late to believe...
Paul Finebaum contends Lane Kiffin’s plea to stop ‘GOAT fuel’ irritates Nick Saban and is by design
What’s the opposite of #RATpoison 🐀☠️ according to #LaneKiffin? #GOATfuel 🐐⛽ 🤣 #nicksaban #THEGOAT #rolltide #fyp #alabama #olemiss #secfootball. Sure, Lane Kiffin gets a ton of credit for coining the latest buzz word in college football, GOAT fuel. But it was Paul Finebaum...
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back
Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
Saivion Smith on the mend after ‘scariest thing of my life’
Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith already is thinking about his comeback from “the scariest thing of my life.”. Smith underwent fusion surgery on Tuesday to correct a bulging disc. A defensive back with the Detroit Lions, Smith ran into another obstacle in his football journey on Oct. 9, when...
Week 11 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
C.J. Mosley causes Patriots to evaluate play-calling
When the New England Patriots return from their bye in Week 11 of the NFL season, they’ll have the opportunity to play their way out of the cellar of the AFC East. While the extra time gives coaches the opportunity for evaluation and adjustments, they might want to find a way to keep New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley from playing like he “heard the play in the huddle” when the Patriots return to action on Nov. 20.
Nick Saban talks ‘love’ for current Alabama team, asks fans for support
Last Saturday’s loss to LSU extinguished any realistic hopes of Alabama winning a national title in 2022, the earliest that has happened in any season since 2010. As Alabama remains mathematically alive in the SEC West, it travels to play Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. But at this point, the Tide is playing for pride and New Year’s Six bowl-game positioning.
Nick Saban backs coordinators: ‘I think people look for somebody to hate’
Alabama coach Nick Saban gave a vote of confidence to his coordinators in an ESPN interview published Thursday evening. The outlet reported, “Saban insists he’s happy with the work they’ve done,” then offered a quote from Saban supporting that assertion. “I’m not blaming anybody else in...
NFL Thursday night: Panthers grind out win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers kept their chinstraps buckled on Thursday night to win for the second time since the start of October. The Panthers put their heads down and ground out a 25-15 victory over the Falcons 11 days after Carolina lost to Atlanta 37-34 in overtime. :. · LINEBACKER REGGIE...
Earl Woods, Hueytown surging into second-round matchup against No. 1 Theodore
There was a point early in this season where the Hueytown football team had to decide whether it wanted to continue last year’s Cinderella storyline that led to the Class 6A championship game or go in the opposite direction. “I talked to them about that,” Gophers coach Greg Patterson...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0