Indianapolis, IN

AL.com

Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program

Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker

With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back

Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Saivion Smith on the mend after ‘scariest thing of my life’

Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith already is thinking about his comeback from “the scariest thing of my life.”. Smith underwent fusion surgery on Tuesday to correct a bulging disc. A defensive back with the Detroit Lions, Smith ran into another obstacle in his football journey on Oct. 9, when...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Week 11 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

C.J. Mosley causes Patriots to evaluate play-calling

When the New England Patriots return from their bye in Week 11 of the NFL season, they’ll have the opportunity to play their way out of the cellar of the AFC East. While the extra time gives coaches the opportunity for evaluation and adjustments, they might want to find a way to keep New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley from playing like he “heard the play in the huddle” when the Patriots return to action on Nov. 20.
AL.com

Nick Saban talks ‘love’ for current Alabama team, asks fans for support

Last Saturday’s loss to LSU extinguished any realistic hopes of Alabama winning a national title in 2022, the earliest that has happened in any season since 2010. As Alabama remains mathematically alive in the SEC West, it travels to play Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. But at this point, the Tide is playing for pride and New Year’s Six bowl-game positioning.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Panthers grind out win over Falcons

The Carolina Panthers kept their chinstraps buckled on Thursday night to win for the second time since the start of October. The Panthers put their heads down and ground out a 25-15 victory over the Falcons 11 days after Carolina lost to Atlanta 37-34 in overtime. :. · LINEBACKER REGGIE...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

AL.com

