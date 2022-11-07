Read full article on original website
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
SEATTLE — Winter weather arrived in full force to western Washington over the weekend, with storms bringing snow and near-freezing temperatures to many communities around the state. Power outages and downed trees happened across the region, and thousands are still waiting to have their power turned back on. Those...
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
OKANOGAN - You've likely heard of 'cow tipping' but 'cow rolling?' The rolling of a fully-grown heifer cow was what needed to be done in order to save its life on Monday near Okanogan. At around 4:30 p.m., Eli Smith was traveling along SR 20 at North Cook Mountain Road...
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
