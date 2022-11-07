ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Robstown PD: Two people arrested in Robstown following chase

By Frank Cardenas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
UPDATE (11:40 a.m.):

Robstown Police Department Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez said police were chasing a stolen vehicle. The incident started in Orange Grove and ended in Robstown.

Gonzalez said the two people who were arrested are being transported to the Jim Wells County Jail.

KRIS 6 News is still waiting on further information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple people were arrested following a chase near Robstown, officials said on Monday.

Gonzalez said officers have arrested two people following a chase that ended at Industrial Boulevard and 9th Street.

There is no information on where the chase began, what started it, and if any people were injured as a result of the chase.

KRIS 6 News will update as more information becomes available.

