Northeast women's soccer wins Plains District championship, returns to nationals for third straight year

Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball stays first in latest NCAA Central Region rankings
Wayne State College remained atop the latest NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Division II National Tournament November 17-20. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the GAC, MIAA and NSIC Postseason Tournaments with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.
norfolkneradio.com
2nd-ranked Wayne State volleyball top seed for NSIC tournament this weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota
The Wayne State College volleyball team is the top seed for the 2022 NSIC Volleyball Tournament Friday-Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia-St. Paul campus. The Wildcats, ranked second in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, captured the NSIC regular season title...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State football hosts MSU Moorhead Saturday in regular season finale
Wayne State hosts MSU Moorhead in the 2022 regular season finale at Bob Cunningham Field in the 33rd annual Egg Bowl Game with kickoff set for 12 p.m. Twelve seniors playing their final home game will be honored prior to kickoff. The 'Cats are 8-2 on the season and 4-2...
norfolkneradio.com
Kathol is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, this week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. The senior outside hitter led the Trojans to the Class D1 state championship with victories last week over Cambridge, Maywood-Hayes Center and Norfolk Catholic. In Saturday’s championship-match victory over the Knights, Kathol...
norfolkneradio.com
NSAA honors Norfolk's Jeffrey
The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 NSAA Distinguished Service and Outstanding Service Awards for extraordinary contributions, dedication, and service to the NSAA, NSAA activities, and NSAA member schools. They include Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau who has played key roles in...
norfolkneradio.com
Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
norfolkneradio.com
Westside Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon School Award
Westside Elementary held a special ceremony for their students as they were one of five schools in Nebraska named a National Blue Ribbon school earlier this year. Mayor Josh Moenning was in attendance for Thursday’s ceremony. He says it’s very rewarding in seeing these kids not only be successful, but get recognized for all their hard work.
norfolkneradio.com
Bauer, Booth, Rohleder-Dixon newest members of NPS School Board
Norfolk Public Schools will have new candidates when the new school board meets next. Candidates Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon led the way and took the three open seats on the board. New board member Cindy Booth says she’s excited for both her running mates and its now...
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
Norfolk police arrested a woman after substances were found during a home check. Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue around 3:30 afternoon on Tuesday to assist probation officers during a home check. During the check, officers found items that appeared to be related to drugs.\. Upon...
norfolkneradio.com
Benjamin Avenue opening, 1st. Street closing next week
Road work continues to happen around Norfolk, and next week won’t be any different. City Engineer Steve Rames says roadwork on Benjamin Avenue from 1st. Street over to Riverside is moving along really well and that most of the traffic control will be starting to come down. "Sometime next...
Comments / 0