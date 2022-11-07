No. 2 Wayne State volleyball captures NSIC title with come-from-behind win at No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul

Read full article on original website
Wayne State football hosts MSU Moorhead Saturday in regular season finale
Wayne State hosts MSU Moorhead in the 2022 regular season finale at Bob Cunningham Field in the 33rd annual Egg Bowl Game with kickoff set for 12 p.m. Twelve seniors playing their final home game will be honored prior to kickoff. The 'Cats are 8-2 on the season and 4-2...
2nd-ranked Wayne State volleyball top seed for NSIC tournament this weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota
The Wayne State College volleyball team is the top seed for the 2022 NSIC Volleyball Tournament Friday-Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia-St. Paul campus. The Wildcats, ranked second in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, captured the NSIC regular season title...
Wayne State volleyball stays first in latest NCAA Central Region rankings
Wayne State College remained atop the latest NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Division II National Tournament November 17-20. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the GAC, MIAA and NSIC Postseason Tournaments with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.
Wayne State volleyball announces six recruits on signing day
WAYNE - Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl today announced the signings of six student-athletes to attend Wayne State and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 academic year. The list includes Kaelyn Anderson of Elkhorn, Grace Baumert from Howells, Gracen Evans of Ponca, Laney Kathol from...
Kathol is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, this week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. The senior outside hitter led the Trojans to the Class D1 state championship with victories last week over Cambridge, Maywood-Hayes Center and Norfolk Catholic. In Saturday’s championship-match victory over the Knights, Kathol...
DeKay defeats Kube, wins District 40 in Nebraska
In a race to determine who would fill District 40 in the Nebraska State Legislature, Barry DeKay defeats opponent Keith Kube, securing his spot in Lincoln. State Senator DeKay outlined some of the tallest orders he sees in the legislature this upcoming session. "They did not go in a special...
NSAA honors Norfolk's Jeffrey
The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 NSAA Distinguished Service and Outstanding Service Awards for extraordinary contributions, dedication, and service to the NSAA, NSAA activities, and NSAA member schools. They include Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau who has played key roles in...
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the initial appeal of a man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through a dating app. Aubrey Trail argued, among other claims in his appeal, that he should have been granted a mistrial after he cut his own throat in front of the jury with a razor blade he had snuck into the courtroom. The state's high court said it “will not permit Trail to benefit from his own bad behavior during trial.” Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Neligh native Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Trail and his then-girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned Loofe's death then together dismembered and dumped her body.
Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
Nebraska voters back higher minimum wage, voter ID measures
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters have decided to significantly raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next several years and require voters to provide government identification at polling places. The wage and voter ID measures approved Tuesday got on the ballot through signature-gathering campaigns. The pay measure will gradually increase the minimum wage from the current $9 an hour to $15 hourly by 2026, with the first bump to $10.50 instituted in January 2023. Gov. Pete Ricketts and some business groups opposed the measure. Voters also supported a ballot measure that will help airports across the state attract more airlines by offering revenue guarantees to an airline during the first few months of new service.
Benjamin Avenue opening, 1st. Street closing next week
Road work continues to happen around Norfolk, and next week won’t be any different. City Engineer Steve Rames says roadwork on Benjamin Avenue from 1st. Street over to Riverside is moving along really well and that most of the traffic control will be starting to come down. "Sometime next...
Norfolk residents vote no on half-percent sales tax
In a race that seemed to be a toss-up before the election turned into a one sided affair once the polls closed. Norfolk resident voted against the half percent sales tax increase in Tuesday’s election, with over 5,000 no votes compared to 2,700 yes votes. Mayor Josh Moenning was...
DeSantis surges, Trump falters in midterms
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping win in Florida on Tuesday has propelled his stature in the Republican Party just as candidates backed by former President Donald Trump struggled on election day, setting a more favorable stage for DeSantis ahead of a potential 2024 presidential primary matchup.
Spatial relations this months focus for EVM sprouts
The Elkhorn Valley Museum will have their sprouts program this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Executive Director Libby McKay says this month’s focus is spatial relations, and while for adults it’s mostly dumping items out of a bucket, the kids are learning about volume, capacity, spatial relatinos, and all these important foundational math skills that grownups may sometimes take for granted.
