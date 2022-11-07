ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes

Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon

While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 women arrested for stealing $22.9K in perfume from Pa. mall

Two women were arrested Thursday for stealing more than $22,900 worth of perfume from a western Pennsylvania mall, according to a story from WPXI. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after being accused of taking 73 bottles of perfume from a Nordstrom store at the Ross Park Mall in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. healthcare firm sued over data breach that compromised files containing patient data

WILLIAMSPORT —The operator of more than 40 healthcare facilities in central Pennsylvania has been sued by a patient over a data breach last year. Mark Roberts in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court accuses Family Practice Center of failing to secure information that included names, Social Security numbers, medical insurance and health and treatment information.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg bakery branches out with new midtown location

In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Peace & Justice in PA to stream live on Facebook

Peace, equity and justice take center stage on Tuesday as the second annual Peace & Justice in PA honors work of individuals and organization to combat racism and discrimination. The event will be livestreamed on PennLive’s Facebook page. The event will be held beginning at noon at Harrisburg University...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house

A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

World War I statue in Harrisburg dedicated 100 years ago on Veterans Day

Today, Veterans Day 2022, an honored World War I statue in Harrisburg, Pa., turns 100 years old. Officially called “Lest We Forget” the WWI doughboy statue at North Front St. and Cumberland St. was gifted to Harrisburg by then Harrisburg Telegraph Newspaper Editor E.J. Stackpole to honor his son and friends who had returned safely from military service in France at the end of World War I.
HARRISBURG, PA
