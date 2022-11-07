Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pa. public agencies now have a week to notify people about data breaches | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
Veterans Day; turkey prices; dead candidate: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. High: 67; Low: 60. Rain today; cloudy this weekend. Dead candidate: A long-serving Democratic state House member won re-election in Pittsburgh, even though he’ss dead. Rep. Tony DeLuca, 85, died of cancer on Oct. 9, but remained on the ballot because it was past the deadline to remove candidates.
What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes
Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon
While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
These are the best turkey prices for Thanksgiving 2022 at stores, including Aldi, Giant, Weis, Walmart and Wegmans
Turkey prices are flying higher this year, leading to sticker shock at the grocery store. Like most everything right now, turkey prices are at an all-time high due to rising inflation and near record cases of avian influenza. The highly-contagious avian influenza has impacted nearly 49 million birds across 46...
2 women arrested for stealing $22.9K in perfume from Pa. mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for stealing more than $22,900 worth of perfume from a western Pennsylvania mall, according to a story from WPXI. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after being accused of taking 73 bottles of perfume from a Nordstrom store at the Ross Park Mall in Allegheny County.
Inability to access Pa. records delayed identification of shooting victims, coroner says
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County coroner blames an action taken by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official two years ago for delaying positive identification of the four individuals killed in Saturday’s shooting rampage. Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. was referring to the decision of Kurt J. Myers, deputy...
Pa. healthcare firm sued over data breach that compromised files containing patient data
WILLIAMSPORT —The operator of more than 40 healthcare facilities in central Pennsylvania has been sued by a patient over a data breach last year. Mark Roberts in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court accuses Family Practice Center of failing to secure information that included names, Social Security numbers, medical insurance and health and treatment information.
Harrisburg bakery branches out with new midtown location
In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
Shapiro vows to be ‘a governor for all,’ claims ‘mandate’ to unite Pennsylvanians
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he has “a mandate and a responsibility” to bring people together as he previewed how his administration will take shape during a radio tour Friday. “I’ll be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians, whether you voted for me or not,” Shapiro said on...
Peace & Justice in PA to stream live on Facebook
Peace, equity and justice take center stage on Tuesday as the second annual Peace & Justice in PA honors work of individuals and organization to combat racism and discrimination. The event will be livestreamed on PennLive’s Facebook page. The event will be held beginning at noon at Harrisburg University...
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
Fetterman names Senate veterans as transition committee co-chairs
U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman has named two experienced Senate staffers as his transition committee co-chairs. In a statement, Fetterman said that Adam Jentleson and Kristen Gentile will lead the transition as Fetterman prepares to take over the seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey and organize Fetterman’s Washington, D.C, and Pennsylvania offices.
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
World War I statue in Harrisburg dedicated 100 years ago on Veterans Day
Today, Veterans Day 2022, an honored World War I statue in Harrisburg, Pa., turns 100 years old. Officially called “Lest We Forget” the WWI doughboy statue at North Front St. and Cumberland St. was gifted to Harrisburg by then Harrisburg Telegraph Newspaper Editor E.J. Stackpole to honor his son and friends who had returned safely from military service in France at the end of World War I.
