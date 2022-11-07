ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

AL.com

2 Alabama natives accept 2023 Senior Bowl invitations

A pair of college football standouts with state of Alabama ties have accepted invitations to play in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett (a Mobile native) and Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (who is from Lineville) are set to participate in the annual NFL draft showcase and all-star game. The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl takes place Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?

Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?

Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Is teacher absenteeism getting worse? Alabama is going to track it to find out

Alabama state education officials will begin tracking and analyzing teacher absences in local schools in an effort to determine if too many teachers are missing school. “There are all these rumors out there that teachers miss 30% or 40% of the time [in school],” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said. “That’s not true, because if that were true, they would be having to take leave without pay.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
gadsdenmessenger.com

Coach Rob to be inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame

Longtime Hokes Bluff High School educator and coach Mike Robertson was one of 13 persons recently selected for induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The class was selected from more than 75 nominations by the selection committee of the Alabama High School...
HOKES BLUFF, AL
AL.com

Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says

A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
