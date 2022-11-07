Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
2 Alabama natives accept 2023 Senior Bowl invitations
A pair of college football standouts with state of Alabama ties have accepted invitations to play in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett (a Mobile native) and Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (who is from Lineville) are set to participate in the annual NFL draft showcase and all-star game. The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl takes place Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates
Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
Hogs' Mike Neighbors Lands Pair of New Players on Signing Day
They come after press conference talking about win over UAPB on Monday.
Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?
Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ now on Netflix: What to know
“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith,” a Netflix documentary recounting the case of a woman who claimed she shot and killed the man who raped her in self-defense, was released on the streaming service Thursday. The documentary, which features interviews with Pulitzer Prize-winning AL.com reporter Ashley Remkus, who reported...
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
Coldest air of the season headed for Alabama this weekend
A blast of polar air is headed for Alabama, and it should begin to arrive on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. While the first half of this week featured record highs in the mid- to upper 80s in Alabama, the end of the week will be quite the opposite.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Is teacher absenteeism getting worse? Alabama is going to track it to find out
Alabama state education officials will begin tracking and analyzing teacher absences in local schools in an effort to determine if too many teachers are missing school. “There are all these rumors out there that teachers miss 30% or 40% of the time [in school],” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said. “That’s not true, because if that were true, they would be having to take leave without pay.”
BetMGM bonus code for Ohio: Get $200 free with pre-launch offer in Buckeye State
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Anyone in Ohio who joins BetMGM with a BetMGM bonus code before sports betting goes live on Jan. 1, 2023, will secure $200...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Alabama state superintendent says son recovering after being hit by vehicle on UA campus
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said Wednesday his son is recovering from a concussion and other injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while returning to his dorm at the University of Alabama. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the encouragement and support over the past few...
weisradio.com
Several area athletes highlighted by AHSAA for football playoff performances
MONTGOMERY – Cherokee County High School junior running back Jacob Cornejo had a record-setting performance for the Warriors against Corner to open the Class 4A state football playoffs on Friday. Cornejo accumulated 372 rushing yards on 20 carries and six touchdowns – including a 99-yard burst in the fourth...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Coach Rob to be inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame
Longtime Hokes Bluff High School educator and coach Mike Robertson was one of 13 persons recently selected for induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The class was selected from more than 75 nominations by the selection committee of the Alabama High School...
Alabama buildings in Mobile, Montgomery to light up on Veterans Day in honor of Purple Heart Award
Six buildings in two Alabama cities will light up on Friday night as part of a national effort to recognize the 240th anniversary of the inception of the Purple Heart Award, America’s oldest military award. The buildings will be illuminated in purple or alternatively in red, white and blue...
Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says
A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
