Birmingham man killed in predawn St. Clair County crash
A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Jawaune D. Morris. He was 26. The wreck happened at 4:50 a.m. on U.S. 231, about eight miles south of Ashville, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal. Morris...
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in connection to homicide of Irondale teen
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide investigation of an Irondale teen that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 9:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested in connection to the murder of Stephen Lawrence […]
2 teens die in overnight wreck in Marshall Co.
----- Two teens died in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night. It happened on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant at 11:45 p.m. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says Michael Finley and Torrie Smith died at the scene. They were both 18 and from Grant. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.
21-year-old identified as young man killed in Wednesday afternoon Birmingham shooting
A young man shot to death in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Montrial Tremaine Hardy. He was 21. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When...
Who killed Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr.? Investigators seek public’s help in solving Nov. 6 slaying
It’s been nearly a week since a 21-year-old man was found shot to death in his crashed vehicle, and authorities are still trying to find out who was behind his killing. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money.
2 shot, at least 1 critically, after vehicle pulls up and fires outside Midfield business Friday night
Two people were wounded, including one with life-threatening injuries, after they were shot Friday night outside a Midfield business, police said. The victims were standing outside a business in the 1400 block of Woodward Road in Midfield when a car pulled up and fired rounds just before 5 p.m. Friday, said Police Chief Jesse Bell.
Fatal shooting of man trying to crawl through window of Birmingham home ruled justifiable
No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was fatally shot while police say he was trying to crawl through the window of a Birmingham home. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law. The ordeal began...
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van
Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County. Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway...
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Employee charged in shooting at east Birmingham convenience store
An east Birmingham store employee is under arrest after a shooting earlier this week. Mazin Othman, a 40-year-old employee of the Chevron at 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard, is charged with second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. East Precinct officers responded at 8:46 p.m. Monday to a...
Guntersville man charged in fatal overdose released from jail
A Guntersville man who was charged in connection to three overdoses, including one death, has been released from jail, according to court documents.
Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County
PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
Chevron employee arrested in connection to shooting investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Chevron employee was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:46 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Mazin Othman, 40, of Hoover, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the vicinity of 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard. “Minutes […]
3 charged with assault, robbery in Shades Mountain Baptist Church basketball court shooting
Three people have been charged in connection with the weekend shooting at the basketball court outside a Vestavia Hills church. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Vestavia Hills police on Thursday announced charges against three people - a woman and two men. Lameka Roshundra Cook, 49,...
