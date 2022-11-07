ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 17

Related
AL.com

Birmingham man killed in predawn St. Clair County crash

A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Jawaune D. Morris. He was 26. The wreck happened at 4:50 a.m. on U.S. 231, about eight miles south of Ashville, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal. Morris...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

2 teens die in overnight wreck in Marshall Co.

----- Two teens died in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night. It happened on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant at 11:45 p.m. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says Michael Finley and Torrie Smith died at the scene. They were both 18 and from Grant. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy