The Watauga County Arts Council will hold its Annual 6x6 Showcase Opening Reception Friday December 2, from 5 pm - 8 pm. The reception will feature music, food, artwork, and Christmas crafting. The 6x6 Showcase will run December 2 - December 30th at the Watauga Arts Education & Community Center, 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone. You will be able to view and purchase artwork during weekdays and on the weekends. Artists from all over the region challenge themselves to create their signature artwork within the constraints of a 6-inch by 6-inch parameter. The walls at Watauga Arts Council will be filled with 6x6 artwork of all mediums and styles. Artists will donate a 6x6 for WAC to sell as well. Prices on these small masterpieces will range from $15 - $200, making them affordable gifts for the holidays! Get more information online at Watauga-Arts.org, or call 828-264-1789.
More than 100 beautifully decorated trees are scattered among 40 locations in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, and will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. The trees have been decorated by designers, retailers, High Country businesses and individuals and are on display at public locations in West Jefferson, Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and the Linville area. Decorated trees, many with extra gifts and gift certificates. A selection of festive holiday wreaths, most of which will be on display at the Watauga County Recreation Center will be added to the auction on Nov. 29.
Adam Church is making his Appalachian Theatre of the High Country debut on Thursday, November 17, at the historic venue in downtown Boone, NC. The local favorite is the most recent artist added to the “App Theatre LIVE” series and promises an evening of “Country Music the Carolina Way!” when he takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. with five of his favorite musicians who call themselves “The Adam Church Band.” A 2015 graduate of Appalachian State University, Church opened for fellow Mountaineer Luke Combs during his sold out 2021 concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium and has also performed pregame events for App State Football.
