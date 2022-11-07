The Watauga County Arts Council will hold its Annual 6x6 Showcase Opening Reception Friday December 2, from 5 pm - 8 pm. The reception will feature music, food, artwork, and Christmas crafting. The 6x6 Showcase will run December 2 - December 30th at the Watauga Arts Education & Community Center, 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone. You will be able to view and purchase artwork during weekdays and on the weekends. Artists from all over the region challenge themselves to create their signature artwork within the constraints of a 6-inch by 6-inch parameter. The walls at Watauga Arts Council will be filled with 6x6 artwork of all mediums and styles. Artists will donate a 6x6 for WAC to sell as well. Prices on these small masterpieces will range from $15 - $200, making them affordable gifts for the holidays! Get more information online at Watauga-Arts.org, or call 828-264-1789.

