Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
wabe.org
The Laura Flanders Show
In-depth interviews and ground-breaking field reports on positive systemic change.
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
wabe.org
How Do You Atlanta? - Clueing You In To This Weekend's Events (Nov. 11-13)
Holiday lights, a whodunnit, a TAILgate Party at 10th Street Park and more! Atlanta culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta InTown reporter Sammie Purcell are here to help you plan your weekend. Mike and Sammie are here every week with ATL event recommendations ranging from film festivals to 5k’s to...
Fans will have the chance to honor Migos’ rapper Takeoff in public memorial
ATLANTA — The celebration of life for Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, has been announced and fans in Atlanta will have the chance to pay their respects. There will be a special celebration of life for Ball on Friday, Nov. 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12 p.m.
wabe.org
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
wabe.org
Atlanta artist Gretchen Wagner's textured work delves into color theory and geometry
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes, and experiences in town. Gretchen Wagner is an Atlanta artist and designer who produces paintings and prints exploring color theory and geometry. Her background in textiles and printmaking are visible in her work through surprising textures and layers that seem to transcend her media. Materials used by Wagner often extend beyond the surface of the canvas, incorporating fabrics and beads intricately structured to trick the eye.
fox5atlanta.com
Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead
ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
wabe.org
Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years
After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors. Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema — which has been open on Cheshire Bridge Road since 1968 — would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close.
wabe.org
Pop-up Magazine weaves diverse 'Love Stories' into a live evening of extravagant storytelling
Imagine a comedy show, play, concert, podcast and film all wrapped into one night. That’s how the creators of Pop-Up Magazine describe their live show. This storytelling experience comes to the Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 15, and focuses on love stories – from blind dates, to misconnections, to lifelong companionships. Emerging storytellers and journalists present fascinating narratives accompanied by multimedia effects. Haley Howle, Pop-Up Magazine’s senior producer, joined “City Lights” producer Summer Evans to talk more about this year’s show.
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
wabe.org
MUST Ministries and Home Depot Foundation honor local veterans by paying their rent; ‘Closer Look’ guests discuss the legacy of the first Black marines
People from across the world are celebrating Veterans Day. Dr. Dwight “Ike” Reighard, the president and CEO of MUST Ministries, makes a surprise announcement about how his nonprofit and Home Depot Foundation are honoring veterans this Veterans Day. Plus, Johnny Higdon, the president of the National Montford Point...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
wabe.org
Muslim women make Georgia history
State Representative-elect Ruwa Romman and state Senator-elect Nabilah Islam will be the first Muslim women in their respective chambers. Their districts are in Northwest Gwinnett county, and the two women are making Georgia history. Romman is also the first Palestinian elected to any Georgia public office. “There are so many...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate
It's important for people who possess the imagery of Takeoff to think about the social implications that come from sharing horrific photos and videos. The post Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
