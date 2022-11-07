ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

The Laura Flanders Show

In-depth interviews and ground-breaking field reports on positive systemic change. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

A pop icon, Bob Ross offers soothing words of wisdom as he paints captivating landscapes. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta artist Gretchen Wagner's textured work delves into color theory and geometry

On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes, and experiences in town. Gretchen Wagner is an Atlanta artist and designer who produces paintings and prints exploring color theory and geometry. Her background in textiles and printmaking are visible in her work through surprising textures and layers that seem to transcend her media. Materials used by Wagner often extend beyond the surface of the canvas, incorporating fabrics and beads intricately structured to trick the eye.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years

After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors. Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema — which has been open on Cheshire Bridge Road since 1968 — would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Pop-up Magazine weaves diverse 'Love Stories' into a live evening of extravagant storytelling

Imagine a comedy show, play, concert, podcast and film all wrapped into one night. That’s how the creators of Pop-Up Magazine describe their live show. This storytelling experience comes to the Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 15, and focuses on love stories – from blind dates, to misconnections, to lifelong companionships. Emerging storytellers and journalists present fascinating narratives accompanied by multimedia effects. Haley Howle, Pop-Up Magazine’s senior producer, joined “City Lights” producer Summer Evans to talk more about this year’s show.
wabe.org

MUST Ministries and Home Depot Foundation honor local veterans by paying their rent; ‘Closer Look’ guests discuss the legacy of the first Black marines

People from across the world are celebrating Veterans Day. Dr. Dwight “Ike” Reighard, the president and CEO of MUST Ministries, makes a surprise announcement about how his nonprofit and Home Depot Foundation are honoring veterans this Veterans Day. Plus, Johnny Higdon, the president of the National Montford Point...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Muslim women make Georgia history

State Representative-elect Ruwa Romman and state Senator-elect Nabilah Islam will be the first Muslim women in their respective chambers. Their districts are in Northwest Gwinnett county, and the two women are making Georgia history. Romman is also the first Palestinian elected to any Georgia public office. “There are so many...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy