Dirty Taco to open new location in former Greene Turtle spot in Smithtown
It’s official — Dirty Taco & Tequila is coming to the North Shore. The restaurant’s co-owner Tom Cataldo Jr. announced on Facebook that his team will be turning the old The Greene Turtle location in Smithtown into the company’s fifth Dirty Taco. “We would like to...
Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic
Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
Long Island’s Joe Scally makes 2022 World Cup roster
Lake Grove’s Joe Scally is World Cup bound. The young defender will be part of the 26-man roster the U.S. will be sending to Qatar this month for the 2022 World Cup, the national team announced today. The soccer phenom from Sachem North High School is the youngest player...
After cyber attack, Suffolk County is extra careful with big vote
Uncertainty over the outcome of New York’s governor’s race was prolonged on Election Night when officials in one of the state’s most populous counties spotted an unexpected slowdown in the wireless transmission of vote totals, and took action amid lingering concerns over a cyber attack two months ago.
