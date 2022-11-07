Read full article on original website
Free Concert Honoring Veterans: November 14 at JPAC
METAIRIE, La (press release) – The Marine Forces Reserve Concert Band will perform a free concert on November 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The concert will be held on the Monday following Veterans Day, celebrating local veterans and honoring all veterans. Preceding the...
Good Shepherd School Announces Star-Studded “Night at the Oscars” Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Good Shepherd School (GSS) announced today their annual gala with a theme of “Night at the Oscars” on Thursday, December 1, at The Cannery in Mid-City with the event’s patron party beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the main event starting at 7:30 p.m.
Sight For Kids Eye Health Care Program in Louisiana Launched with Special Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and Johnson & Johnson Vision celebrate 20 years of their co-founded Sight For Kids program and the expansion of its program to the greater New Orleans area by joining the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and InspireNOLA Charter Schools for a special eye health awareness event and expanding the comprehensive, school-based eye health program to New Orleans, Louisiana schools. To launch this expansion, Johnson & Johnson Vision and LCIF are joining with the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and InspireNOLA Charter Schools for a special school event at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, at Pierre A. Capdau Charter School, 5800 St. Roch Avenue.
Urban South Brewery Announces Beer Releases and Events
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery is bringing a lot of cheer this holiday season! Take a look at the new beers they’re introducing along with all the wonderful events they will be hosting at their New Orleans taproom, located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, throughout the months of November and December. For all the latest news from Urban South, follow along on Instagram or Facebook.
The National WWII Museum Premieres Expressions of America
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On the eve of Veterans Day, The National WWII Museum in New Orleans will unveil its newest attraction, Expressions of America, a first-of-its-kind nighttime sound and light show celebrating the power of individual Americans to impact the world around them during a time of monumental conflict.
Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Downtown Development District Unveil Details for Inaugural New Orleans Holiday Parade
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – At a news conference held at Mardi Gras World Thursday, Nov.10, details were unveiled for the first-of-its-kind Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade which will take place in downtown New Orleans Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 3 p.m. Kicking off the holiday season,...
Holiday Happenings at The Elysian Bar
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Elysian Bar is offering holiday specials and happenings this season. New holiday cocktails include the Amaro Caldo and the Spiced Tea Hot Toddy, both served warm and perfect to sip on by either one of The Elysian Bar’s two fireplaces.Chef Kyle Focken has created some delicious new Fall-forward menu items including:
Enjoy a Sparkling New Vue This Holiday Season at Vue Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This holiday season, bring your friends and family to our Extended Holiday Hours. For five nights only, Vue Orleans is offering several evening times for guests to take in the 360 degree sparkling city views by moonlight. On November 17, 18, 19, 25 and 26, tickets are available for 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. entry. Celebrate New Orleans like never before with our one-of-a-kind multi-level interactive cultural experience and indoor and outdoor observation decks. Tickets are limited and available at www.vueorleans.com.
Commander’s Palace Announces A Collaboration With Fringe + CO.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To kick-off Commander’s Palace’ 130th Anniversary—and the 2023 Mardi Gras season—the legendary New Orleans restaurant partners with local Fringe + Co. sparkle creator and Chief Sequin Officer Kelsey Campion on a limited-edition Commander’s Palace Blue & Iridescent White 4-tiered Tinsel Jacket.
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival This Weekend, Lineup Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival takes place this weekend, November 11-13, to celebrate the area’s recovery from Hurricane Ida with live music and seafood!. Visitors to the festival will enjoy live music, Louisiana food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides and an art...
November is for Traditions, Even Quirky Ones
November rolls in, and we roll out the traditions. The civic stuff captures our conversations: the Thanksgiving table, the Super Tuesday ballot box, the Thanksgiving table avoiding talk of the Super Tuesday ballot box. Did I mention we’re doing Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Rinse, wash, deflect. November traditions. Our local...
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates Thanksgiving with Dining Options
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The holiday season is a time for gathering around the table with friends and family from near and far. This Thanksgiving, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans invites guests to celebrate the holiday with decadent meals in its two signature restaurants. The traditional Southern menu...
Local Holiday Shopping and Happenings
It has gotten very busy for this local shopping writer! Events are heating up, both literally (it was 83 degrees last Friday) and figuratively. And while there’s no guarantee that cooler weather is on its way, there’s enough holiday shopping action to at least keep you looking cool if not feeling it. Just this past weekend, I happened upon two such weather diverting events. The first was the grand opening of Lee Michaels’ first stand-alone store in Metairie. The new location exceeded my expectations in several ways. First, the store itself. The new building boasts 10,000 square feet of airy and open space that feels comfortable yet luxurious. Second, there are pieces on display for even the most discerning customer. Beyond curated signature collections, they also carry brands such as David Yurman, Mikimoto, Rolex and Roberto Coin. Suffice it to say, I was there for almost 2 hours! I developed a crush on this diamond link bracelet, fell in love with these stacked cuffs and made plans to meet up later with this semi-precious gemstone necklace. It was time well spent (assuming Santa Claus gets the hint).
Addis NOLA Opens on Bayou Road
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Addis NOLA, one of Louisiana’s most exciting Ethiopian Restaurants, will officially open to the public on Thursday, November 10, on Bayou Road – New Orleans’ oldest passageway and a bustling hub for Black-owned businesses. With 13 small businesses and nine black-owned businesses, Addis NOLA is proud to become an added pillar in the community representing successful Black entrepreneurship. Located at 2514 Bayou Road, the restaurant will start with dinner service only, with lunch to follow.
