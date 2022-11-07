Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class
In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey turned around LSU's on the court results with a record-setting 26 wins. As an encore, Mulkey appears to be turning around the roster. Mulkey and her LSU coaching staff helped haul in the top-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.com. Their four player signing class inked up on Wednesday, the first day of signing day for winter sports.
LSU Men's Hoops team starts the Matt McMahon era beating Kansas City 74-63
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't always pretty but Matt McMahon gets win number 1 as the head coach of LSU, as the Tigers beat Kansas City 74-63. LSU held the Kangaroos to only 33 percent shooting, and forced 18 turnovers. On the offensive end, the Tigers weren't very consistent. Adam Miller lead all Tiger scorers with 18 points on 6 for 14 shooting. Murray State transfer KJ Williams finished the night with a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards.
LSU set to hold virtual forum on student safety following alleged rape on campus
BATON ROUGE - Following an arrest in an alleged rape, as well as various other crimes that have happened on campus since the start of the school year, LSU plans to hold a virtual forum addressing student safety Thursday at 6 p.m.. On Nov. 2, police arrested a man who...
LSU officials hold virtual forum to discuss student safety amid campus crime surge
BATON ROUGE - Several crimes on LSU's campus as recent as last week have caused parents of students to grow worried. To ease their concerns, LSU held a virtual forum Thursday to discuss safety on campus. "The safety and well-being of students, staff and visitors is our top priority," Chief...
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful teams up with US Army to clean up Mississippi River bank
BATON ROUGE- Volunteers from Keep Tiger Town Beautiful and the US Army teamed up to clean the bank of the Mississippi River after record low levels exposed plenty of trash and debris. “The Army called me and said they wanted to do a service day with us. Since they’re downtown...
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
WBRZ CFO Ralph Bender receives Golden Deeds award for decades of volunteering
BATON ROUGE - Longtime WBRZ employee and CFO Ralph Bender received the Golden Deeds award Nov. 8 in recognition of his decades of volunteering. The Advocate describes the award as "the most prestigious award in the Greater Baton Rouge area." "Since its inception in 1942, it has been awarded to...
DOTD discusses plans to accommodate wide loads during I-10 expansion
BATON ROUGE - By 2027 there will be a new and improved interstate through Baton Rouge, but until then there will be lane closures and logistics to be worked out. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is encouraging drivers to make changes and take alternate routes. Significant lane closures will begin on I-10 in 2024. Before that happens, the state is working to find a plan for oversized loads.
Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson
BATON ROUGE- During the Metro Council meeting Oct. 25, it appeared Parish Attorney Andy Dotson's job could be in jeopardy over misinformation regarding the legality behind the mayor's proposed Stormwater Utility Fee. The mayor's office placed blame on the parish attorney's office, saying they were misinformed about Non-Disclosure Agreements that...
Silver Alert canceled after missing Lafayette man found safe, State Police says
LAFAYETTE - State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon. Troopers are asking for the public's help to find Robert Sandberg, who was last seen at his home on Eastland Drive in Lafayette around 2 p.m. Thursday. Sandberg is 5'9" tall and...
Pothole jammed traffic on Basin Bridge Friday; I-10 East reopened after emergency repairs
WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge. Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off around noon...
Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
Louisiana mayor killed in crash on election day
MELVILLE - An incumbent mayor running for re-election in a small Louisiana town died after she was involved in a crash just hours before the polls closed on election day. According to Louisiana State Police, 84-year-old Velma Hendrix's car was T-boned on US 190 after a driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign while crossing the highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found
BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance." Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
Incumbent Central mayor loses re-election bid to city council member
CENTRAL - The incumbent city mayor who has served for over three years lost his reelection bid Tuesday. David Barrow, who became the mayor of Central in January 2019, was up for reelection Tuesday. Wade Evans, a Central city council member since 2018, won the mayoral election by just over...
Voters oust New Roads mayor in wake of controversies exposed by Nakamoto
NEW ROADS - A mayor who was the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports over his alleged misuse of taxpayer money was voted out of office Tuesday. Cornell Dukes, the incumbent mayoral candidate in New Roads, lost out to newcomer Theron Smith, who netted 1,620 out of 2,455 total votes cast.
Police chief accused of misconduct rarely seen at work as grand jury looms
PLAQUEMINE - Three months after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly asked for sexual favors in exchange to have someone's charges dropped, sources say they rarely see him at the office. Watch live newscasts here. Payne is the target of a grand jury hearing later...
