BATON ROUGE - By 2027 there will be a new and improved interstate through Baton Rouge, but until then there will be lane closures and logistics to be worked out. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is encouraging drivers to make changes and take alternate routes. Significant lane closures will begin on I-10 in 2024. Before that happens, the state is working to find a plan for oversized loads.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO