Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class

In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey turned around LSU's on the court results with a record-setting 26 wins. As an encore, Mulkey appears to be turning around the roster. Mulkey and her LSU coaching staff helped haul in the top-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.com. Their four player signing class inked up on Wednesday, the first day of signing day for winter sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU Men's Hoops team starts the Matt McMahon era beating Kansas City 74-63

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't always pretty but Matt McMahon gets win number 1 as the head coach of LSU, as the Tigers beat Kansas City 74-63. LSU held the Kangaroos to only 33 percent shooting, and forced 18 turnovers. On the offensive end, the Tigers weren't very consistent. Adam Miller lead all Tiger scorers with 18 points on 6 for 14 shooting. Murray State transfer KJ Williams finished the night with a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was stabbed at a bar early Friday morning and was brought to a hospital for his injuries, police said. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. One man was reportedly stabbed and taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

DOTD discusses plans to accommodate wide loads during I-10 expansion

BATON ROUGE - By 2027 there will be a new and improved interstate through Baton Rouge, but until then there will be lane closures and logistics to be worked out. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is encouraging drivers to make changes and take alternate routes. Significant lane closures will begin on I-10 in 2024. Before that happens, the state is working to find a plan for oversized loads.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson

BATON ROUGE- During the Metro Council meeting Oct. 25, it appeared Parish Attorney Andy Dotson's job could be in jeopardy over misinformation regarding the legality behind the mayor's proposed Stormwater Utility Fee. The mayor's office placed blame on the parish attorney's office, saying they were misinformed about Non-Disclosure Agreements that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana mayor killed in crash on election day

MELVILLE - An incumbent mayor running for re-election in a small Louisiana town died after she was involved in a crash just hours before the polls closed on election day. According to Louisiana State Police, 84-year-old Velma Hendrix's car was T-boned on US 190 after a driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign while crossing the highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
MELVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found

BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance." Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Incumbent Central mayor loses re-election bid to city council member

CENTRAL - The incumbent city mayor who has served for over three years lost his reelection bid Tuesday. David Barrow, who became the mayor of Central in January 2019, was up for reelection Tuesday. Wade Evans, a Central city council member since 2018, won the mayoral election by just over...
CENTRAL, LA

