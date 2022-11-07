ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

YourCentralValley.com

104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade on KSEE24

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade kicked off on Friday in honor of America’s Veterans. The parade is taking place in Downtown Porterville and is being broadcast live on KSEE24. KSEE24 Sunrise News Anchor Caroline Collins will be hosting the parade, which is presented every year by the American Legion Post […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford FFA student Elszy earns national championship

Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event

The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland

Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lady Luck: A history of China Alley's gambling scene | Hanford Gourmet

As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley. Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Former Fresno Councilmember Among Leaders in Clovis School Races

Nonprofit executive and former Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier and teacher-parent Deena Combs-Flores lead in their bids for seats on the Clovis Unified School Board following Tuesday’s elections. Olivier is one of four candidates vying for election to the Area 1 seat, which is entirely within the city of...
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
MADERA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Neves retains large lead in race for Kings County Supervisor District 1

Longtime incumbent Joe Neves led challenger Martin Chavez for the Kings County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 seat by more than 10 points Wednesday, according to the county Board of Election's most recent numbers. Neves totaled 1,631 votes (55.68%) while Chavez totaled 1,298 (44.32%) with 100% of precincts reporting...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
FRESNO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sister, boyfriend confess to killing teen mom and baby. ‘No remorse,’ California police say

Fresno police made an arrest in the double killing of a mom and her infant, Chief Paco Balderrama said Thursday. He said Yarelly Solorio Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo Morales, 26, premeditated the killing of Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old girl, Celine Solorio Rivera, who were shot and killed 7:20 a.m. Sept. 24 inside a home near Fruit and Jensen avenues.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns

Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
HANFORD, CA
abc10.com

Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
CALIFORNIA STATE

