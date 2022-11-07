Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math
AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.
104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade on KSEE24
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade kicked off on Friday in honor of America’s Veterans. The parade is taking place in Downtown Porterville and is being broadcast live on KSEE24. KSEE24 Sunrise News Anchor Caroline Collins will be hosting the parade, which is presented every year by the American Legion Post […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford FFA student Elszy earns national championship
Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
Eagle Mountain Casino to hold job fair
The Eagle Moutain Casino in Porterville will hold a job fair at the Oak Pit on Wednesday, November 16th. The hiring event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.
GV Wire
Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event
The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
Hanford Sentinel
Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland
Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
Hanford Sentinel
Lady Luck: A history of China Alley's gambling scene | Hanford Gourmet
As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley. Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.
Northeast Fresno dental office offering free dental care for veterans
Fresno dentists are taking action to honor America's heroes. Many Americans struggle to access dental care. Veterans are no exception.
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
GV Wire
Former Fresno Councilmember Among Leaders in Clovis School Races
Nonprofit executive and former Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier and teacher-parent Deena Combs-Flores lead in their bids for seats on the Clovis Unified School Board following Tuesday’s elections. Olivier is one of four candidates vying for election to the Area 1 seat, which is entirely within the city of...
Hanford Sentinel
Measure J fails, West Hills Lemoore goes back to drawing board
With 100% of precincts reporting, a clear picture of election results emerged Wednesday afternoon. Measure J, the West Hills College District bond measure, lacked the votes needed to pass.
sierranewsonline.com
Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
Hanford Sentinel
Neves retains large lead in race for Kings County Supervisor District 1
Longtime incumbent Joe Neves led challenger Martin Chavez for the Kings County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 seat by more than 10 points Wednesday, according to the county Board of Election's most recent numbers. Neves totaled 1,631 votes (55.68%) while Chavez totaled 1,298 (44.32%) with 100% of precincts reporting...
Dine and Dish: FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno
Everything from the meatballs to the pasta and the bread is made fresh daily at FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sister, boyfriend confess to killing teen mom and baby. ‘No remorse,’ California police say
Fresno police made an arrest in the double killing of a mom and her infant, Chief Paco Balderrama said Thursday. He said Yarelly Solorio Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo Morales, 26, premeditated the killing of Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old girl, Celine Solorio Rivera, who were shot and killed 7:20 a.m. Sept. 24 inside a home near Fruit and Jensen avenues.
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
Hanford Sentinel
Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns
Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
abc10.com
Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County after winning 2nd term
The newly re-elected California Governor participated in building and planting a community garden in West Fresno.
