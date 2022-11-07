Read full article on original website
Related
UFC 281 Main Event Preview: Israel Adesanya – Alex Pereira
Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 281, the middleweight title is on the line as Israel Adesanya (23-1) takes on a familiar foe in Alex Pereira (6-1). This will be the first time they’ve met in MMA competition. The big storyline heading into this headliner is their...
Israel Adesanya Has Looked Untouchable For A Long Time; But Can He Sustain His Reign Against A Familiar Foe In Alex Pereira?
For over three and a half years, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has reigned over the division with authority as he continues to cement his legacy in mixed martial arts history. At 33 years old, Adesanya is now set on taking his greatness to new heights as he aims to secure his eighth straight title defense.
UFC 281 Preview: Dominick Reyes – Ryan Spann
This weekend at UFC 281, one of the best light heavyweights in the world makes his return. Former two-time light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-3) will be back as he takes on “Superman” Ryan Spann (20-7). Let’s start with Spann who will be tasked with taking on...
UFC 281 Preview: Dan Hooker – Claudio Puelles
Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 281, will be a battle in the lightweight division. Dan Hooker (21-12) moves back up to 155 pounds after a brief detour at featherweight where he will take on grappling expert Claudio Puelles (13-2). This is a must-win fight for Dan Hooker....
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0