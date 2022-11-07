Read full article on original website
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Indiana Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Josh Henderson
After completing a not-always-pretty road trip, the Ohio State Buckeyes have returned home and will face Tom Allen’s struggling Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The visitors have already exceeded their 2021 win total, but are now in the midst of a six-game losing streak. IU raced out of the blocks, and was the only team to have taken down mighty Illinois prior to this past weekend, but the team has fallen precipitously back to earth since their 3-0 start. They are no longer the Big Ten darlings they were in 2019 and 2020, but they do put up a fight most weeks.
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things To Watch from the Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State fans are a notoriously demanding group. Buckeye Nation expects not only to win, but to win convincingly against perceived — or actual — inferior competition. Fortunately for Ohio State fans, the players and coaches are fully aware of these demands, and also recognize the need for improvement.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: How do you feel about Northwestern, TTUN, Saturday’s Indiana game?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State returns home with visitors on tap
Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which men’s college basketball team suffered the worst Week 1 loss?
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is 2-0! That is not the point of this article but it has to be mentioned. Also, we would be remiss if we did not mention the Ohio State women’s basketball team taking down the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 87-75. This isn’t...
landgrantholyland.com
Jacy Sheldon leads Ohio State’s toppling of Rocky Top
There was an electricity about Tuesday’s Ohio State Buckeyes game even before the clock started to run. In the weeks leading up to the game, Ohio State pushed to get their fans into the Schottenstein Center on Election Day, while Tennessee Volunteers orange stood out throughout the arena. There were pyrotechnics, a loud student section, and a small part of the Best Damn Band in the Land heightening the atmosphere. Once the game began though, it was guard Jacy Sheldon pulling in the collective attention.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs Charleston Southern: Game preview and prediction
Following a season-opening 91-53 win over Robert Morris on Monday night, Ohio State is back on the hardwood tonight, hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. This will be the second of three home games to open the season for the Buckeyes before they head to Hawaii to play three games in the Maui Invitational.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
Entering Tuesday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers, it looked like a game on paper that heavily favored the Vols. That’s why the games are played though, with the Scarlet & Gray silencing the orange of Rocky Top in an 87-75 win. Here’s what Land-Grant Holy Land took away from Tuesday’s win.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Georgia includes Ohio State as a finalist
As Ohio State found themselves slotted in as the No. 2 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, they also secured some positive news on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the ball as a blue-chip pass rusher include the Buckeyes in his top group. Plus, one of the very best prospects in next years class could be back on campus later this month.
landgrantholyland.com
Indiana Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr.
Ohio State is set to face Indiana on Saturday, and for the Hoosiers’ defense, this particular game could turn out to be a classic example of bringing a knife to a gun fight. I say that because IU is not – and has not – been in the business of slowing many opponents down this season, which is less than ideal with C.J Stroud and company on the schedule. The Buckeyes will not be looking to spare any feelings in The Shoe, as they continue their march toward Big Ten supremacy. So buckle up, Hoosier fans.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikesell, McMahon, McGuff talk team victory over No. 5 Tennessee
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started their 2022-23 season in a big way. A night that saw the Scarlet and Gray down double-digits ended flipped, with the Buckeyes beating Tennessee for the first time in Columbus, Ohio.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Sensabaugh, Key discuss Ohio State’s 26-point win over Charleston Southern
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. After Ohio State’s 82-56 win over Charleston Southern Thursday night at the...
