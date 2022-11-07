ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury

Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss

Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it

Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Preview: Jaylen Warren and Rachaad White could be league-winners

This week has been an interesting one at the running back position, and few things have been as interesting as what's coming out of Pittsburgh and Tampa. Mike Tomlin talked extensively about Jaylen Warren, how he needs to get more opportunities, and could even earn a feature role. In Tampa, the coaches didn't have much to say about the running back room, but beat writer Greg Auman speculated that by the end of the year the lead job could belong to Rachaad White.
Ranking the best QB runs of all-time: Where does Lamar Jackson's best run fall on the list?

Like the three-point shot in basketball, there was a time when a quarterback run was like seeing Big Foot in the wilderness. Ironically, the origin of the position was centered around the running the ball. Founded in 1920, the NFL didn't have a 2,000-yard passer until 1942 (Cecil Isbell), and it would be 18 more years before the league had its first 3,000-yard passer (Frank Tripucka).
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts

Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10

Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Friday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice

Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's

The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
Michigan State vs. Gonzaga odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 11 predictions from proven model

The Michigan State Spartans will have another opportunity to play on the flight deck of a Naval aircraft carrier in San Diego when they face the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday night in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic. Michigan State lost to North Carolina 11 years ago on the USS Carl Vinson in The Carrier Classic. Gonzaga was originally supposed to face Pitt in the 2015 Armed Forces Classic in Japan, but that game was canceled due to a slippery floor.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday

Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
