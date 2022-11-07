Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
Watch: Toppin, Wheeler, Onyenso Talk 77-52 Win Over Duquesne
Kentucky forwards Jacob Toppin and Ugonna Onyenso, as well as guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 77-52 win over Duquesne on Friday night. Toppin talked his struggles shooting the basketball, how he can improve, Onyenso's dominance and more. Wheeler ...
George scores 23 points for No. 5 Baylor over Norfolk State
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. Transfer guard...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Smothers Pitt, Wins Sixth Straight Brawl
Recapping West Virginia's win over Pitt.
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0 The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Pitt will play host again and welcome West Virginia to Petersen Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it
Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Preview: Jaylen Warren and Rachaad White could be league-winners
This week has been an interesting one at the running back position, and few things have been as interesting as what's coming out of Pittsburgh and Tampa. Mike Tomlin talked extensively about Jaylen Warren, how he needs to get more opportunities, and could even earn a feature role. In Tampa, the coaches didn't have much to say about the running back room, but beat writer Greg Auman speculated that by the end of the year the lead job could belong to Rachaad White.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Texas, Oregon on upset alert in Week 11
None of us won the $2 billion Powerball Lottery or we would have more expensive things to do with our lives than read about college football. Nevertheless, our upset alerts had our first true lottery week as then-No. 6 Alabama and Oklahoma hit the turf. Those two wins netted us...
CBS Sports
Ranking the best QB runs of all-time: Where does Lamar Jackson's best run fall on the list?
Like the three-point shot in basketball, there was a time when a quarterback run was like seeing Big Foot in the wilderness. Ironically, the origin of the position was centered around the running the ball. Founded in 1920, the NFL didn't have a 2,000-yard passer until 1942 (Cecil Isbell), and it would be 18 more years before the league had its first 3,000-yard passer (Frank Tripucka).
CBS Sports
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Friday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
Texas A&M strolls to victory over Abilene Christian
Wade Taylor IV scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead Texas A&M to a
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice
Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Gonzaga odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 11 predictions from proven model
The Michigan State Spartans will have another opportunity to play on the flight deck of a Naval aircraft carrier in San Diego when they face the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday night in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic. Michigan State lost to North Carolina 11 years ago on the USS Carl Vinson in The Carrier Classic. Gonzaga was originally supposed to face Pitt in the 2015 Armed Forces Classic in Japan, but that game was canceled due to a slippery floor.
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida vs. South Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Florida Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida will be seeking to avenge the 40-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 6 of last year.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
Comments / 0