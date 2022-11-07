Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Browns Injury Report: Good News on Denzel Ward, Opposite on David Njoku
Cleveland Browns were able to get a few bodies back at practice on the Thursday prior to the Miami Dolphins game. Denzel Ward was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is ready to go for the Dolphins game. Tight end David Njoku remains out with his sprained ankle....
ESPN
Source: Packers claim safety Johnathan Abram off waivers
The Green Bay Packers have claimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Raiders, was waived on Tuesday. The Packers lost one member of their secondary on Sunday against the Detroit Lions but it...
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers put Rashan Gary on injured reserve: 'Tremendous loss'
The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 9 placed pass rusher Rashan Gary on injured reserve. On Monday, NFL Network reported that Gary suffered a torn ACL in the Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions and will miss the rest of the season. Head coach Matt LaFleur called it a "tremendous loss" for the team's defense.
CBS Sports
Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it
Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes rules them all; Tom Brady returns to top 10
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
KTVZ
Raiders place TE Waller, WR Renfrow on IR
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. Renfrow has seen a similar decline this season with 21 receptions for 192 yards and no TDs. Linebacker Blake Martinez also announced he was retiring after seven seasons.
FOX Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report
Larry Ogunjobi was listed as a limited participant on the Pittsburgh Steelers' latest injury report.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
numberfire.com
Nico Collins (groin) questionable for Texans' Week 10 contest against Giants
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the New York Giants. Collins' Week 10 status is currently still in question after three limited practices. In a matchup against a Giants' team allowing 22.1 FanDuel points per game to receivers, Chris Moore could see more snaps if Collins is out.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Friday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi: Returns to practice Thursday
Ogunjobi (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday. Ogunjobi was ruled out ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to Philadelphia and did not practice Wednesday coming off the team's bye week. It's unclear when this knee injury first arose, but he is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. Ogujobi will have one more practice to improve his status before the Steelers' final injury report is released Friday.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Ruled out against Denver
Hooker (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during Tennessee's Week 8 win over the Texans, which left him sidelined for the following game against Kansas City. The 24-year-old then did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and his next opportunity to play will come on Thursday Night Football against the Packers in Week 11. With Hooker sidelined against Denver, expect backup safeties Lonnie Johnson and Andrew Adams to play increased roles if Josh Kalu is either limited or out due to an illness.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Good to go for Week 10
Brown (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Green Bay, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Brown cleared up any concern about his availability for the Week 10 contest by practicing fully Friday. After missing his first game of the season in the Cowboys' Week 8 win over the Bears, the 26-year-old shouldn't face any major restrictions as he returns to the lineup following a bye week. Expect him to settle back in as Dallas' No. 3 wideout behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
