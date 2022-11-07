Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Fans React to Wakanda Forever's Moment of Silence for Chadwick Boseman: 'Never Cried at the Marvel Studios Logo Before'
After Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, died in 2020, Marvel honored the late actor with a logo sequence that featured clips of him. Now, Marvel is honoring Boseman once again by including the logo in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel initially debuted the tribute...
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
How Namor Sets Up the X-Men in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Warning: full spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!. With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, audiences are introduced to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), who is an important figure in Marvel Comics history and one that appears to have a key role in the MCU going forward. That is, of course, because he is a mutant with strong ties to the X-Men. We’re going to break down what we learned about mutants in the movie, how that can help introduce the X-Men to the MCU, and what Namor’s role will be in the MCU going forward.
Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
Dave Bautista Really Wants to Be in the Gears of War Movie - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun work on an eight to ten year plan for DC films, TV shows, animation, and more. Finally, legendary animation company Studio Ghibli has teased a possible collaboration with Star Wars and Indiana Jones studio Lucasfilm.
Remedy Confirms Sequel to Critically Acclaimed Title - IGN Daily Fix
On today's Fix of entertainment news: Dave Bautista makes his case for playing Marcus Fenix in Netflix's Gears of War adaptation, and his point being he's already played the character! Well sort of, as Bautista was part of the marketing campaign for Gears 5 and he was an alternate skin for Marcus Fenix in the game. What other reason do you need for casting Drax in your movie, Netflix? In DC news, DC Films co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are wasting no time setting up a new DCU. The two have begun to assemble creative minds to plan out the next 8-10 years of projects across television, film, animation, and more. And finally, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have announced a new Star Wars project!
Elvis Mitchell Thrillingly Explores the Golden Age of Black Cinema in ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’
I wasn’t expecting any other moviegoing experience this year to top my rambunctious screening of Don’t Worry Darling on opening day. Then I saw the premiere of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a new Netflix documentary analyzing the legacy of 1970s Black cinema, at last month’s New York Film Festival. Based on the crowd’s sporadic cheers and applause–as well as one man on my left who was literally on the edge of his seat—you’d think we were watching a sporting event and not a 135-minute nonfiction film about Hollywood racism.That reaction was entirely appropriate, considering one of Is That...
Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60
Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm's Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies Arrives on Disney+ Tomorrow, November 12
Studio Ghibli and Star Wars studio Lucasfilm will be releasing Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies, a hand-drawn animated original short, on Disney+ tomorrow, November 12. This announcement appears to be the culmination of a tease by Studio Ghibli that the legendary Japanese animation studio would be collaborating with Lucasfilm on some project.
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman In Animated Series and Arkham Games, Dies Aged 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the 1990s Animated Series, the Arkham series of video games, and more, has died aged 66. Announced on Facebook by Animated Series co-star Diane Pershing (who played Poison Ivy) and confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Conroy died on November 10 following "a short battle with cancer".
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
Dave Bautista Posts Video of Himself In Gears of War Armour: 'I Can't Make This Any Easier'
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. “I can’t make this any easier,” he said, tagging both Netflix and the official Gears of War Twitter account. The move is well timed given that Netflix announced the Gears of War film just a few days ago, alongside an adult animated series.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were 'Thrown Under the Bus' When Movies Were Dumped to HBO Max
Steven Spielberg says some filmmakers were "thrown under the bus" by streaming services in favor of raising subscription numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still sounds hopeful for the future of the movie-going experience. In an interview with The New York Times, spotted by Variety, Spielberg pointed to platforms...
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
