On today's Fix of entertainment news: Dave Bautista makes his case for playing Marcus Fenix in Netflix's Gears of War adaptation, and his point being he's already played the character! Well sort of, as Bautista was part of the marketing campaign for Gears 5 and he was an alternate skin for Marcus Fenix in the game. What other reason do you need for casting Drax in your movie, Netflix? In DC news, DC Films co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are wasting no time setting up a new DCU. The two have begun to assemble creative minds to plan out the next 8-10 years of projects across television, film, animation, and more. And finally, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have announced a new Star Wars project!

4 HOURS AGO