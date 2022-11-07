Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
IGN
Batman Writer Scott Snyder Launches 'By a Thread' at Comixology
Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder has been keeping very busy since wrapping up his massive Justice League epic and moving on from DC. Snyder's latest new creator-owned series is a post-apocalyptic adventure called By a Thread. And the biggest twist with this new series is that it's co-created by Snyder's eldest son, Jack.
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters on March 24,...
IGN
The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Paramount+
Paramount+ is quickly becoming one of the premiere streaming services on the market as it not only offers blockbuster movies and outstanding original programming, but also 24/7 livestreams with around-the-clock news coverage from CBSN, documentaries, music specials, reality shows, game shows, and so much more. For just $9.99 CAD/month, subscribers...
IGN
Wednesday - Official Nevermore Featurette
Take a deep dive into Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams' new boarding school created just for outcasts. Watch how the vision for the gothic high school went from concept to reality with commentary from executive producer and director Tim Burton, showrunners Alfred Gogh and Miles Millar, Jenna Ortega, and more.
IGN
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Official Release Date Trailer
Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023. Check out the latest trailer to see the characters, gameplay, and more, and get ready to join Lloyd and friends on their adventure in this RPG remaster.
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Showtimes and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
Fans React to Wakanda Forever's Moment of Silence for Chadwick Boseman: 'Never Cried at the Marvel Studios Logo Before'
After Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, died in 2020, Marvel honored the late actor with a logo sequence that featured clips of him. Now, Marvel is honoring Boseman once again by including the logo in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel initially debuted the tribute...
IGN
Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60
Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
IGN
Dave Bautista Posts Video of Himself In Gears of War Armour: 'I Can't Make This Any Easier'
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. “I can’t make this any easier,” he said, tagging both Netflix and the official Gears of War Twitter account. The move is well timed given that Netflix announced the Gears of War film just a few days ago, alongside an adult animated series.
IGN
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were 'Thrown Under the Bus' When Movies Were Dumped to HBO Max
Steven Spielberg says some filmmakers were "thrown under the bus" by streaming services in favor of raising subscription numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still sounds hopeful for the future of the movie-going experience. In an interview with The New York Times, spotted by Variety, Spielberg pointed to platforms...
Comments / 0