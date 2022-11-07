Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Cody Bellinger and more non-tender candidates who could find themselves on the market
Major League Baseball's deadline for tendering contracts to unsigned players falls on Nov. 18 this year, or a couple of weeks earlier than normal. For those unfamiliar with the concept, teams have to choose whether or not to extend contract offers to all players not already signed to guaranteed deals. That encompasses most players with fewer than six years of big-league service time (though there are exceptions, such as players who agreed to long-term extensions earlier in their careers).
CBS Sports
Mets' John Curtiss: Option picked up
Curtiss (elbow) had his $775,000 team option for 2023 exercised by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 28-year-old didn't pitch in 2022 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and the Mets will bring him back to potentially make his team debut next year. Curtiss underwent the procedure in September 2021, so he could be fully healthy for the start of spring training.
CBS Sports
Astros and general manager James Click are going their separate ways
The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series less than a week ago. On Friday, general manager James Click left the organization after turning down a contract renewal, the team annouced. "We are grateful for all of James' contributions," owner Jim Crane said in a statement. "We have had great...
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
CBS Sports
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: 2023 option picked up
The Mets exercised Carrasco's $14 million club option for 2023 on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Carrasco produced a 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 152:41 K:BB across 152 innings for New York in 2022, leading the organization to pick up his option for next year. The veteran right-hander will provide some stability for the Mets' rotation with Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt entering free agency.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Removed from 40-man roster
McKay (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay missed the first four months of 2022 while he recovered from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he made only a handful of appearances in the minors before he required Tommy John surgery. The left-hander hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2019 and will spend the full 2023 campaign rehabbing from the elbow procedure.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Claimed by Milwaukee
Miller was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday. Miller spent most of 2022 at Triple-A, and the Rangers opted not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 89.2 frames in the minors last year.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dom Nunez: Claimed by Giants
Nunez was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday. Nunez spent the final month of the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque and will join a new organization prior to the 2023 season. He'll likely compete for a roster spot as a backup catcher during spring training.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Luis Ortiz: Claimed by Phillies
Ortiz was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday. Ortiz made six relief appearances for the Giants in 2022 and posted a 1.04 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 8.2 innings. He'll likely have the opportunity to compete for a big-league roster spot with the Phillies this spring.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Andrew Vasquez: Claimed off waivers
Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday. Vasquez made a career-high 10 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Giants last year and posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 8.2 innings. He'll likely compete for a big-league roster spot during spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw 'nearing' one-year deal, per report
Long-time Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw was technically going to free agency, though things never got to the point where he was permitted to sign elsewhere, it appears. Just hours after the Dodgers declined to extend him a qualifying offer -- speculation indicated it was out of respect for letting Kershaw take his time on a decision -- the player and team have reportedly come to an agreement.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets interested in old friend Michael Conforto; Yankees eyeing a new outfielder
The General Manager Meetings have concluded, qualifying offers were extended on Thursday and the Major League Baseball offseason moves forward ever so slowly. Of course, there was some big news Friday. After winning the World Series, the Houston Astros and general manager James Click have parted ways. Remember to keep...
CBS Sports
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
CBS Sports
FTX collapse: Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shohei Ohtani among sports figures set to potentially lose money
The cryptocurrency market was rocked Friday by the collapse of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and saw CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resign after his assets plummeted in worth from $16 billion at the beginning of the week to virtually nothing. The fall of FTX, which had been hailed as a trusted crypto platform, is set to have major consequences for its investors, several of whom are major figures on the field and in the business of sports.
Comments / 0