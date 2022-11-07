ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Saudis Aren't Crazy About Democrats | Opinion

The Saudi-led decision by OPEC-Plus to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, followed shortly thereafter by the St. Petersburg meeting between UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Russian President Vladimir Putin, are the latest signs of a long-term divergence in U.S. and Saudi/UAE strategic interests.
