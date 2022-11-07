Read full article on original website
Home Prices Rose Year-Over-Year in 'Overwhelming Majority' of Metro Areas
The national median single-family home price jumped up 8.6 percent from one year ago, to reach an average of $398,500.
This Veterans Day, General Electric Must Commit to Keeping Its Military Production in the U.S. | Opinion
I'm calling on GE to demonstrate its commitment to keeping America strong and safe by announcing an end to offshoring for U.S. military production
Why the Saudis Aren't Crazy About Democrats | Opinion
The Saudi-led decision by OPEC-Plus to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, followed shortly thereafter by the St. Petersburg meeting between UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Russian President Vladimir Putin, are the latest signs of a long-term divergence in U.S. and Saudi/UAE strategic interests.
