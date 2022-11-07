ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMu5V_0j1oaMkY00

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

In May of 2021, Matthew Hutcherson was indicted and charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

‘I didn’t buy any gas whatsoever’ : Local woman says she being charged for gas she didn’t buy

Records show that Hutcherson was convicted of child endangerment, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, child abuse by injury, and driving under the influence.

Officials say Hutcherson also has a long history of domestic abuse and has been the subject of six different protective orders filed in Oklahoma County.

The investigation began after Hutcherson’s ex-girlfriend reported that he pointed a firearm to her head, which caused authorities to search his home.

Medical examiner: Yukon man died of natural causes after arrest

In September of 2021, Hutcherson pleaded guilty to the indictment.

Last week, Hutcherson was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1600kush.com

Stillwater man gets 23-year prison term for fatal stabbing of wife

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted fatally stabbing his wife on the night she was working as a prostitute in Stillwater, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, followed by 17 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon truck driver faces fatal crash suit

Attorneys for a Yukon truck driver have denied he was negligent in a fatal crash northwest of Yukon. Gregory A. Patty is defendant in a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court on behalf of plaintiff Tony Bertolozzi, administrator of Stacy Bertolozzi’s estate. Co-defendants are Jackson Supply Co. of...
YUKON, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy