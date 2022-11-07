Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

In May of 2021, Matthew Hutcherson was indicted and charged with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Records show that Hutcherson was convicted of child endangerment, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, child abuse by injury, and driving under the influence.

Officials say Hutcherson also has a long history of domestic abuse and has been the subject of six different protective orders filed in Oklahoma County.

The investigation began after Hutcherson’s ex-girlfriend reported that he pointed a firearm to her head, which caused authorities to search his home.

In September of 2021, Hutcherson pleaded guilty to the indictment.

Last week, Hutcherson was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his sentence.

