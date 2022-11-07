ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

MUSTANG, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.

Federal law prohibits those who are under felony indictment from receiving firearms and ammunition.

In June, a federal grand jury returned a three-count Second Superseding Indictment against 39-year-old William Shawn Kays.

Officials allege that Kays received a Glock .45 caliber pistol while under indictment for first-degree burglary in Blaine County.

He was ultimately charged with one count of receiving firearms and ammunition, and two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 1, Kays pleaded guilty to receiving the weapon while under a pending indictment for a felony offense. The government agreed to dismiss the other counts.

Kays faces up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

Kays was previously the chief for the Watonga Police Department.

