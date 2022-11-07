New York Giants’ Xavier McKinney out ‘few weeks’ after bye week injury

Giants starting safety Xavier McKinney will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a hand injury while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week.

McKinney announced his injury Monday via Twitter.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney tweeted. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

McKinney, 23, is in his third season with the Giants, having started all eight games this season, compiling 38 tackles — two for loss — one forced fumble and his first career sack.

McKinney was drafted by the Giants as the 36th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft after three seasons at Alabama.

The Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) in Week 10.

–Field Level Media

