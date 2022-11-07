Packers Defender Rips NFL After Teammate Rashan Gary Tears ACL

The linebacker blamed artificial turf playing fields for recent injuries.

After Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15–9 loss to the Lions in Detroit, teammate De’Vondre Campbell called out the NFL for using artificial turf fields.

Gary was injured when he switched his running direction in the third quarter on the Ford Field turf.

“This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields,” Campbell tweeted on Monday . “I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant.”

Campbell suffered a knee injury last week at Buffalo, causing him to be out for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Myriad players and coaches have called for grass fields over the years, and specifically this season. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. called out the league after Giants wideout Sterling Shepard tore his ACL on a non-contact injury in Week 3. Earlier, Chiefs coach Andy Reid complained about the Cardinals’ turf field earlier this season after a couple of his players suffered injuries on it in Week 1.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central .